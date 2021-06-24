Cher has delighted her fans with her TikTok debut, in which she showed off outfits and wig changes while wishing her followers a happy Pride Month.

The 75-year-old joined the popular app on Wednesday, under the username @cher, where she has already accumulated more than 376,000 followers.

In her first, and only video, the Mamma Mia! star began the clip dressed in a blonde wig, black pants and heels and a cream-coloured silk jacket, while telling the camera: “Hi it’s me, the great and powerful Cher, and I’m on TikTok.”

The clip then transitioned to Cher wearing a longer black wig, dressed in black pants and a black and white structured blazer, with the singer continuing: “Hi, it’s me, Cher, on TikTok.”

For the third part of the TikTok, Cher can be seen again dressed in her first outfit, with the blonde wig, entering the room and laughing as she said: “Guess who I am? I’m on TikTok.”

The final take sees Cher back in her second outfit, telling viewers that “of course” they know who she is, before wishing everyone a “happy Pride Month”.

“Hi, of course you know who I am, I was going to introduce myself but no. Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you,” she concluded while pointing at the camera.

In the caption, the pop icon reiterated her wishes for a happy Pride before asking whether her followers “prefer blonde or brunette?”

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 2.8m times, as well as an additional 196,000 times on Twitter, where Cher also posted it, with the video proving to be a hit among the singer’s fans.

“The queen has arrived, please stand,” one person commented on the video, while another said: “This is the greatest day of my life.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve never followed anyone so fast. Welcome queen.”

According to another overjoyed fan, Cher’s arrival on TikTok was exactly “what they needed,” with the comment reading: “I didn’t know this is what I needed. But it was.”

Cher’s TikTok debut comes after users recently expressed their joy over the arrival of Avril Lavigne, who joined the app on Monday with a video of herself lip-synching to her 2003 hit single Sk8er Boi, while also featuring professional skateboarder Tony Hawk.