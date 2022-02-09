In case you haven’t heard, The Chicago Tribune wants you to know that alcohol can be fun. At least, that’s what it posted on Twitter, and the internet believes the tweet glorifies the use of alcohol.

“Whether it’s beer, wine or liquor, alcohol can be a great way to relax with friends and family, enhance a meal, celebrate a special occasion and more,” the publication tweeted with an attachment to an article on health questions surrounding alcohol.

For those who are new to the whole concept of alcohol, this may come as a surprise to them. However, many Twitter users found the information less than useful.

“BREAKING NEWS!” tweeted Philip DeFranco. “Gonna be interesting to see if this ‘alcohol at dinner and events’ thing catches on.”

“For those of you who have never heard of alcohol, here’s a scoop from the Chicago Tribune,” said @Expittriate.

Others were more than familiar with the not-so fun side effects of consuming alcohol. “Whether it’s beer, wine or liquor, alcohol can be a great way to wake up at 3am in a panic about whether people at that party a month ago enjoyed your small talk,” tweeted Cam Ellis.

However, some responses to the thread believed that the Chicago Tribune’s tweet promotes alcohol over-consumption. “I never noticed until I gave up alcohol just how hard it is pushed on us every single day,” replied @blue10ocn. According to Zenith, the alcohol industry is set to spend $7.7bn on advertising by 2023. A 2020 survey from Cornell University estimated that throughout the year, respondents were exposed to 576 alcohol ads – nearly 70 per cent of those for beer, followed by spirits and then wine.

The Twitter discussion reminded users that there are many ways to have fun that don’t involve drinking. “It’d be great if we could get away from the idea that because it’s a party we must consume some sort of alcohol,” said @Toure. “It can be a lot of fun without alcohol, too.” In fact, the non-alcohol industry boomed during the pandemic. Over the last year, Forbes reported that sales for low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic wines, beer and spirits reached $3.1bn.

Even though Dry January only lasted one month, mindful drinking can still be celebrated all year round.