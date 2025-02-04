Chick-fil-A salads helped me lose 130 pounds — Rhode Island man claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in Rhode Island has claimed that eating Chick-fil-A salads helped him lose more than 130 pounds.

Tom Carroll shared that for the last two years, the popular fast food chain has unexpectedly shaped his weight loss journey.

“Does it sound it sound crazy to eat one thing every single day from a restaurant? Yeah, it does. But to me, it was vital” Carroll, who’s based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, told local NBC news station WJAR on Sunday (February 2).

He explained that a concerning series of health scares, including a visit to the emergency room due to chest pains, prompted his decision to make life changes. At the time, he weighed 360 pounds.

“I knew I never wanted to have a night like that again,” he explained. “It was awful, terrible. And I knew I never wanted to put my wife through that again.”

One evening, during a regular trip to Chick-fil-A with his wife, Carroll opted for the Spicy Southwest Salad for the first time.

Tom Carroll says he’s eaten the same salad from Chick-fil-A every day for the last two years ( NBC 10 WJAR / iStock )

“I was almost blown away with how good it was,” he recalled. Since that visit, he’s had the same salad every day for the past two years. As a result, he’s now lost 132 pounds.

“I have my lunch salad from Chick-fil-A and then I have my homemade version of that salad for dinner,” he added.

As a dedicated customer at the fast food restaurant near him, he’s become friendly with some of the workers who’ve supported his weight loss journey.

“It's all just worked out awesome,” he explained. “I can't thank them enough.”

However, it isn’t just the salad that has helped Carroll lose weight. He’s also made some serious changes to his diet, including cutting out alcohol entirely.

As noted on Chick-fil-A’s website, the Spicy Southwest Salad comes with slices of grilled chicken breast served on a “fresh bed of mixed greens.” The dish — which is 680 calories – also includes grape tomatoes, blends of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers.

Following his two-year journey with the salad, Carroll wrote a Substack about his experience, titled: “Chick-fil-A Saved My Life.”

In the post, he celebrated the fact that he’s been able to keep off the 132 pounds he’d lost as of July 2024.

He also shared in the post that he’s developed a regular workout routine.

“For the first time in a very long time, I felt like I had a long life ahead of me,” he wrote.