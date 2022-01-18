How do children really want to be entertained?

British children want to have more fun and more time to play with their parents - but say their grown-ups are too busy to spare it.

A poll of 1,000 children aged six to 13 revealed 58 per cent want to be entertained more, however seven in 10 said their parents and guardians are too distracted by other things.

The top things kids would like to do with others include going swimming, trips to water parks and watching live shows.

Others want to go on picnics together, head to a bowling alley or go on a bike ride.

It also emerged the average youngster wants four hours of quality time with their parents at the weekend - nearly double the two-and-a-half hours they are currently getting.

And 84 per cent of children enjoy family time together.

More than eight in 10 will feel giddy over short breaks away with family, but more than half are missing out by only getting the opportunity to do so every six months or less.

Psychologist Emma Kenny said: “During the day-to-day, we quite easily slip into routines and forget to make space for that quality time together.

“So a break away with the family, whether it’s mid-week or weekend, is a great opportunity to switch off and engage in fun activities with your kids.

“The findings show two thirds of children claim their parents are preoccupied with work with three in 10 constantly distracted by their phones.

"Getting away to a resort like Butlin's is the perfect antidote to bring the family back together."

The survey also found playing football, meals out and, quite simply, going for a walk together are among the activities kids would like to do more of with their parents.

The children surveyed via OnePoll claimed their parents working too hard, being overloaded with cooking and cleaning, and also not being able to afford it are the top reasons they don’t get as many breaks away together.

