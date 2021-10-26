How to help a child if they are being bullied on social media

LIFESTYLE FEATURES
A whistleblower has warned that bullying follows children home from school through platforms such as Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
Frances Haugen, a former employee of Facebook, told MPs and peers that the tech giant’s own research suggested Instagram is dangerous for young people, but it will not take action.
She said this is because “young users are the future of the platform and the earlier they get them the more likely they’ll get them hooked”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies