Quarter of children offering pocket money to help parents cover Christmas costs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One in four children of working parents are planning on offering up their pocket money or gifts to help their parents cover costs over Christmas, new research reveals.

Action for Children surveyed over 2,500 working parents and their children across the UK in November and found that one in five working parents are worried they will not be able to afford presents this Christmas.

Over a quarter (26 per cent) expressed concern about being able to afford Christmas essentials such as food and a tree.

More than half of the parents surveyed (53 per cent) said they have worried often about money over the past six months, reporting trouble sleeping, worsening mental health and becoming upset or stressed in front of their children.

Meanwhile, 26 per cent of child respondents who receive pocket money or money for their birthday or Christmas from other family members said they will offer this to their parents to help them pay for things this Christmas.

A further 34 per cent responded “maybe” when asked.

Those supported by the charity include a family forced to pawn their electricals to buy food for the children and a child without a bed sleeping on blankets, it said.

One little girl told a worker she is not asking for anything from Santa this year because it would make her mother “too sad”.

The children’s charity also surveyed 200 of its frontline staff and found 45 per cent were extremely worried about the health and wellbeing of the children, young people and families they support due to their financial situation while 10 per cent had donated their own household items or clothing to families.

One mother said: “We only put the heating on for the little one so she can have her bath … we use candles in the evening to light the room just to save on electricity, and luckily that also generates some heat.”

Soaring energy costs are impacting many UK households (Getty Images)

Action for Children said it is instead increasingly having to provide emergency relief to families as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

It is launching its annual Secret Santa campaign where the public can donate funds to give vulnerable children gifts such as Christmas presents, trips to the pantomime, warm winter clothes and food.

Melanie Armstrong, chief executive of Action for Children, said: “Instead of enjoying a safe and happy time, many children will wake up on Christmas morning to no presents, food or warmth.

“Every day our frontline workers are helping families keep their heads above water, making sure they have the basics like hot meals and proper winter clothes, as well as offering emergency support to keep homes warm and help families pay the bills.

“In yet another year when children and families have been pushed deeper into crisis, supporting them is more important than ever.

“Until every family can keep their child warm and well fed, we’ll be there to help them – that’s why we’re asking people to donate to help us make a life-changing difference to vulnerable children this Christmas and beyond. With your help we can be a vital lifeline for even more children across the UK.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the campaign should visit iamsanta.org.uk for further details.