Saturday 12 August is predicted to be the day kids reach peak school holiday boredom, according to research.

A study of 1,200 parents with children aged five-16 found 39 per cent believe this is point when the novelty of not being at school has worn off.

While 34 per cent will have exhausted all things to do locally, and 31 per cent reckon kids are bored with the lack of variety in their hobbies.

It also emerged 65 per cent of parents feel overwhelmed at the prospect of keeping their little ones entertained for six long weeks.

And 46 per cent struggle to think of educational yet entertaining activities to do as a family.

The research was commissioned by Layered Reality, which is extending summer opening hours at its two experiences – The Gunpowder Plot and Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience.

Andrew McGuinness, CEO for the London-based attractions, said “The planning involved in keeping kids entertained all summer is a complex plot all in itself.

“And what this research shows is many parents are not only dreading it but anticipate they will quickly run out of things to do.

“The summer holidays are an important time for parents to spend with their kids and a brilliant opportunity to make memories to strengthen bonds.

“But it is important they get the activity right – otherwise, kids can lose interest rather quickly.”

The research also revealed 56 per cent claim their children express their boredom frequently over the summer – however, 62 per cent feel they are overreacting.

That said, 65 per cent feel their little ones are receptive to trying new things during this period.

And as a result, parents will try to introduce an average of six new activities to keep things varied when they are not at school.

Half rely on word of mouth for inspiration of new experiences to do as a family, while 18 per cent look to their favourite content creators for guidance.

It also emerged 69 per cent of parents think it is important to do educational activities over the summer holidays, with science, history, and geography the most popular subjects to explore with their kids.

More than half (52 per cent) believe interesting visuals are important to keep a child engaged when taking them on an educational outing.

Whereas 39 per cent think the use of technology can captivate the kids during an educational experience.

Although 61 per cent are still concerned their children will end up having too much screen time over the holidays, the research conducted via OnePoll.com found.

To keep them active, 35 per cent are planning a family trip to an immersive experience this summer – and for 48 per cent of these, it will be their first time visiting one.

Of those who have been to one before, half feel they are always a fun day out, and 49 per cent believe they are the perfect backdrop to create new family memories.

Andrew McGuinness from Layered Reality, which will be extending its opening hours for its attractions to Wednesdays from 19th July to 30th August, as well as the Summer Bank Holiday Monday, added: “For many, it’s the lack of variation which leads to boredom kicking in.

“But it is great to learn so many parents are up for trying new experiences with their kids this summer holidays.

“We look forward to welcoming families over the summer – introducing them to historical figures like Guy Fawkes or immersing them in a classic piece of science-fiction literature where the Earth is invaded by Martians.

“It’s why we are staying open longer throughout this period to give families more opportunities to experience something unique and make great summer memories together.”

