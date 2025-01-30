Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chinese lunar new year is here, and 2025 marks the year of the snake.

Over 3,500 years old, the Chinese lunar cycle lasts 12 years and is represented by a different animal each year. Each creature brings with it a unique energy and fortune for those born within its period. Likewise, you’ll be impacted differently by the energy the snake brings, depending on your animal.

The celebration is the biggest in China, and is an important part of the country’s cultural and social heritage. The year of the snake represents a paradox: associated with both yin (darkness, seduction, receptiveness), and yang (luck, rebirth, positivity). The last year of the snake was in 2013.

You can find your Chinese zodiac sign below.

How do I find out what animal represents the year I was born?

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

The snake embodies duality, considered sly, vain and scheming by some and wiley, resilient and dynamic by others. It’s mysterious, energetic and passionate.

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

The hard-working rooster is up at the crack of dawn, working diligently and learning. It’s earnest and honest but can be a bit selfish at times.

Pig (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Charming and sociable, the pig is considered the embodiment of luck and wealth in Chinese culture. Generous and caring, the pig will always have lifelong friends and be immensely popular.

open image in gallery A man offers prayers on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Jakarta ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Clever and ambitious, the rat knows how to survive in difficult conditions. Adaptable and quick-witted they can achieve success with their skills.

Monkey (1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

The cheeky monkey is mischievous, but knows how to get its way by influencing people with its charming and entertaining presence.

Horse (1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Attractive and animated, the horse certainly knows how to make its presence felt. Its independent and adventurous, but can struggle with impatience.

open image in gallery China celebrates the year of the snake ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Goat (1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Not a fan of the limelight, the goat likes to blend into the background, preferring simplicity and elegance. They avoid confrontation and love being nurtured.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Full of vitality, the tiger is bold, adventurous and energetic. But beware, because once prodded it can pounce with fierce aggression.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

The ox is reliable, hard-working, patient and clever. Full of strength, they make great friends, but don’t mind spending time on their own when needed.

Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Ostentatious, brave, and bold, the dragon knows how to put on a show. Although sometimes eccentric, they make great leaders.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Although they’re small, the rabbit is graceful, stylish and lovable. Prone to shyness sometimes, the rabbit is very affectionate.

Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Loyal and friendly, they make the best companions a person can have. Sometimes they can be stubborn, but always find their way back to balance.