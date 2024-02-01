Chloë Sevigny praised for disgruntled comments about dogs taking over New York City

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chloë Sevigny has been praised for sharing her candid thoughts about dogs taking over the streets of New York City.

The 49-year-old actor opened up about living in New York City during an interview with Rolling Stone published on 31 January. During the interview, she was asked how she felt about the state of the city, as it’s “increasingly” a place “for the rich”.

In response, Sevigny shared two things about New York City that irritates her: the people who wear athleisure clothing and the number of dogs outside.

“The athleisure and the dogs are taking over, and that’s really unfortunate,” she said. “Everybody’s in Lululemon and has a f***ing dog and it’s driving me crazy. I’m sorry, dog lovers. There are too many of you.”

On X, formerly Twitter, many fans agreed with The Brown Bunny star, before claiming that they’ve seen too many people walking their dogs in New York City.

“Chloe Sevigny is correct about New York and dogs as she has been correct about so many things over the years,” one person wrote, while another added: “She’s so real for this.”

A third tweeted: “Same for San Diego tbh. She’s the bravest soldier for coming out and saying it.”

Other social media users shared specific experiences where they’ve seen dogs take over outdoor spaces, as well as criticised the apparent rise in athleisure wear.

“Love that Chloë Sevigny post because I think about how I HATE athleisure when folks wear it just as everyday clothing and out of fear of sounding uppity keep it to myself but she fully articulated it,” one tweeted. “Why are u in lycra in a restaurant!! Also she’s right about dog owners too, idgaf.”

“Chloë Sevigny’s comment on dogs in NYC for @RollingStone is so real. Residents at the luxury complex Denizen (literally) overtook a park across the street that used to be a practice space for little league - for their unleashed dogs,” another wrote, referring to the apartment complex in Bushwick, Brooklyn. “And they have dog run on the roof.”

However, some people disagreed with the actor’s remarks about seeing too many dogs in New York City, with one quipping: “How can Chloë Sevigny say there are too many dogs in New York when I have yet to pet even one per cent of the available pups.”

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Sevigny specified her wish for there to be more nightclubs in different parts of the city. While she’s aware of the different clubs in Ridgewood, Queens, she said she’s not going to them.

“I hope there are places for people to go when they want to. I miss the megaclubs and the accessibility,” she said. “I would like to know that they were there [in Manhattan] and not in Ridgewood, which seems very far.”

However, she still specified that when taking Ubers to places, the different boroughs of New York City “seem closer” to each other. “We would do car services, and it was harder to access areas because of subways and buses not going to certain areas,” Sevigny said.