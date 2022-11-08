Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans has been named People’s sexiest man alive for 2022.

The news was announced during Monday evening’s (7 November) broadcast of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It is with humility and gratitude that I am thrilled to announce that People magazine has decided to award me the incredible honour,” Colbert said. “...Of announcing the sexiest man alive for the second year in a row!”

The 41-year-old, who is famously known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe, appeared on The Late Show on a pre-taped segment alongside Dwayne Johnson.

“Say something sexy,” Johnson said in the clip.

“Go vote tomorrow,” Evans responded.

“My mom will be so happy,” he added. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

In the past years, People’s selection panel has chosen stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, John Legend, Johnson, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham as winners of the accolade.

(AP)

Evans’s first film role came in 2000’s The New Comers. He played the superhero Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies released in 2005 and 2007. Evans gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Since then, he has played Captain America in 10 Marvel films, leaving the MCU in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Evans has become a highly bankable star, voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in Pixar’s Lightyear film. Recently, he played a sadistic assassin trying to kill Ryan Gosling’s character in Nextflix’s The Gray Man.

Additional reporting by agencies