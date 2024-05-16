Chris Hemsworth violates Cannes dress code at Furiosa premiere

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth violated the 2024 Cannes Film Festival dress code at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere.

On Wednesday night, the 40-year-old Thor actor broke the film festival’s black-tie dress code when he decided to walk the red carpet premiere of his latest film without wearing a tie.

His overall look consisted of sleek black trousers with a white jacket and shirt and accessorised the look with Chopard’s Alpine Eagle 41 Frozen watch - reportedly designed with ethical 18-karat white gold and set with diamonds and sapphires - and diamond cufflinks in ethical 18-karat white gold.

The Marvel star reportedly only broke the rules on a technicality, with the festival’s website telling attendees that those going to the Gala screenings are required to wear “a dinner jacket (tuxedo) with a bow tie or evening dress.”

If the attendee does not have those items, the festival will allow them to wear either a “cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie.”

Hemsworth wasn’t the only member of the cast to turn heads that night, with his co-star Anya Taylor Joy - who plays the titular Furiosa - stunning onlookers in her chic, champagne-colored Dior ball gown which she paired with elegant jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

She rocked a platinum necklace which included diamonds consisting of more than 68 carats in total. She matched the necklace with 18-karat white gold diamond earrings and two platinum diamond rings from the famed jewelry brand.

Together, the two movie stars greeted crowds outside the Palais des Festivals, making sure to sign dozens of autographs and take selfies with fans.

Later on in the night, Hemsworth and his Furiosa co-star Taylor-Joy reportedly received a six-minute standing ovation for their work in the film. Taylor-Joy was seen blowing kisses to the cameras as the deafening clapping continued, while Hemsworth’s eyes were glistening with tears at the overwhelmingly positive reaction.

Chris Hemsworth departs the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 15 May 2024 in Cannes, France ( Getty Images )

“We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” director George Miller reportedly took the microphone to express his gratitude to the crowd. “Thank you for having us.”

The latest entry in the Mad Max franchise, premiered in Cannes almost exactly nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road debuted at the French festival. Miller - who has previously been a member of the Cannes jury multiple times - brought his film Three Thousand Years of Longing to the festival in 2022.