Chris Hemsworth has shared pictures of his “favourite superhero” daughter India Rose on the set of his recent Marvel outing Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Monday (11 July), the 38-year-old actor posted two photos of himself with India, including one that was taken “the first time she was on set 11 years ago” with Hemsworth in costume as the norse god.

His caption read: “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder.

“She’s my favourite superhero,” Hemsworth said of India.

Several fellow celebrities, including Aquaman star Jason Momoa and How I Met Your Mother actor Cobie Smulders, reacted to the post.

Smulders left a starry-eyed emoji while Momoa commented a row of heart emojis under the post.

Chris Hemsworth with daughter India Rose on Thor set 11 years ago (Instagram @chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth also shares twin boys Sasha and Tristan, eight, with his wife Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.

Ahead of the release of Love and Thunder, Hemsworth revealed two of his children had cameo appearances in the film. India Rose plays the small role of Love, while Tristan can be glimpsed at the beginning of the film’s trailer as a young version of Thor.

However, Hemworth added he hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”

The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It also stars Natalie Portman opposite Hemsworth.

Waititi and Portman’s children also make guest appearances in the film.

In her four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey calls Love and Thunder “a rare Marvel film that remembers its main audience are kids”. You can read it here.