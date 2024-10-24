Wife of Olympic champion Chris Hoy breaks silence on his terminal cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The wife of Olympic track cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has broken her silence on her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

Chris, 48, had announced he was being treated for cancer in February. However, a scan last September showed a tumour in his shoulder and a second scan found the main cancer to be in his prostate, which has since spread to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, who has two children aged seven and 10, has now revealed he was given a terminal cancer diagnosis and has been given two to four years left to live.

He explained that he had kept his terminal diagnosis private for a year and also divulged that his wife, Sarra, has “very active and aggressive” multiple sclerosis after a scan last year.

Sarra, who met Chris on a night out in 2006, had not publicly commented on the diagnosis after it became public. However, in a post on Instagram on Thursday (24 October), she broke her silence to thank the public for their messages of support.

“Completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful and helpful messages,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her and her husband.

“Many people say they don’t know what to say- that’s ok, you don’t need to have the words - just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.”She continued, “I’ve been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris’s story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away.”

Sarra broke her silence to thank people for their support after her husband was given two to four years left to live ( Sarra Hoy/Instagram )

Reflecting on the experience of the last year, and the time they have left together, Sarra wrote, “Life is wonderful. We are excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned…. And I am so fortunate to get to do it all with Chris Hoy- the most incredible person I’ve ever met.

“Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again- he truly is my real life superhero.”

Messages of support poured in for both Sarra and Chris as one person wrote, “I don’t have the words. But all the love to you both. You are making such great change in the world in all you do”.

Others called the couple “truly inspirational” and “superheroes”.