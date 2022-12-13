Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Kamara has admitted that he spoke in “soundbites” to hide his slow speech after being diagnosed with a neurological condition.

In March, the football pundit appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss living with apraxia of speech, a neurological disorder where people struggle to perform movements on demand.

The topic will be explored in a new ITV documentary produced by GMB’s Ben Shephard’s production company Triple Brew Media, titled Chris Kamara: Lost For Words.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (13 December), Kamara said that his diagnosis came at the same time as he learnt that he had an underactive thyroid and now doesn’t have a thyroid.

Kamara said that the issue with his thyroid “could have been rectified” if he’d gone to the doctor when he first had symptoms.

Of his apraxia, Kamara said: “We take for granted when we speak, it’s natural. But the message from the brain to the mouth somehow gets confused… the words come out slow or they don’t come out at all.”

Kamara explained that, because he was so known for his voice and famous catchphrases, he struggled to discuss his diagnosis publicly.

“My voice was my life, so that was hard to accept,” he said. “That’s why I kept it quiet. I thought, there’s no way to tell people.”

Kamara explained that he would often speak in soundbites on TV or stay quiet so as not to draw attention to himself.

However, viewers at home would often speculate on social media that he must be drunk when he spoke slowly or slurred his words.

Shephard was the one to approach Kamara about making the documentary, but the pundit said that he didn’t “want to be a victim”.

However, he decided to make the documentary to highlight the prevalence of speech and language issues among children and the struggles to get help.

“They’re let down by the system, they don’t get speech and language therapy, they don’t get any help,” he said. “Where’s the help from the system? There isn’t any.”

Chris Kamara: Lost For Words airs Wednesday 14 December at 9pm on ITV.