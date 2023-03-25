Chris Martin reveals he only has one meal a day to look like Bruce Springsteen

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Martin has claimedthat he started eating just one meal a day after having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.

During Monday’s episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, comedian Conan O’Brien asked Martin about the dinners he’s had with fellow musicians in the industry and what advice he’s gotten from them. In response, the Coldplay lead singer then clarified that he actually doesn’t have meals in the evening.

“I don’t actually have dinner anymore, I stop eating at 4pm,” he said. “And I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen…That’s really true, yeah.”

After Martin acknowledged that Springsten is one of his “heroes,” he opened up about the lunch that he had with the singer and his wife, Patti Scialfa, last year.

“I was on a really strict diet anyway,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me.’ And Patti’s like, ‘he’s only eating one meal a day.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s my next challenge.’”

O’Brien then asked what Springsteen’s one meal was, before joking that the “Dancing in the Dark” singer ate an “eight-foot-long submarine”. Martin continued the bit and joked that Springsteen was served “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce”.

This isn’t the first time that Martin has spoken about his eating habits. During an appearance on Rob Brydon’s Brydon & podcast in July 2021, he confessed that, at the time, he wasn’t eating dairy for the sake of his health and career. However, he also said that there were times when he had been tempted to have food with milk in it.

“I grew up in Devon, where you basically washed in it. So there’s still a part of me that, despite my body feeling better, and I’m singing better, I would throw it all away for four Weetabix and double cream,” he said. “And I will have to do that at some point.”

He then shared how his physical health was negatively impacted by dairy, adding: “When we first went to America I was wondering why we were getting sick all the time and was wondering it while holding 12 strawberry milkshakes.”

Back in 2016, the “Fix You” singer spoke about his 6:1 diet, at the time, where he’d eat six days a week and then fast on the seventh day by drinking water.

“I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week,” Martin said during an interview with Fresh 102.7, via ABC News. “This guy said to me, ‘Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,’ and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food.”

Martin’s recent remarks about having one meal a day come after his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, sparked backlash over her eating habits. In her episode of Dr Will Cole’s The Art of Being Well podcast, she spoke about her “intermittent fast” routine, describing how she’d eat “bone broth” for lunch and “vegetables or fish” for dinner.

After fans criticised her remarks and claimed that the amount of food she was eating wasn’t sustainable, Paltrow clarified her comment and said that she wasn’t trying to recommend her diet to anyone. She also noted that the habits that she mentioned on the podcast is not the way that she eats “every day”.

“I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” she said on her Instagram Story last week. “I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. And eating you know french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to eat healthy and eat foods that will really calm that inflammation down.”