Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Pine was photographed taking snaps of Florence Pugh with a disposable camera on the Venice Film Festival red carpet and fans are here for it.

The pair were in attendance for the premiere of the sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling by director Olivia Wilde, in which they both star alongside Harry Styles.

“I’m here for this!!” wrote one user on social media. “She is the moment and they all know it.”

“Me and my partners at a party trying to document my ridiculous outfit”, joked another, while one commenter wrote: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie”.

“Is my guy using a disposable camera,” another asked while one fan summed up the views of many by simply writing: “ADORBS”.

The second film by actor and director Olivia Wilde has been marred by controversy and speculation around alleged feuds and disputes.

At one stage during Monday’s press conference for the film, Wilde was asked whether there had been a “falling out” between herself and Florence Pugh.

“Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune,” she began.

“I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us – we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight.”

She continued: “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Florence Pugh wore Valentino on the red carpet (Getty Images)

Other commentators suggested that the gossip surrounding the film and the women involved was sexist and would not happen to men in the same position.

Former Empire editor Terri White wrote: “Greatly enjoying the Rinsing the Female Director In A Way No Man Has Ever Been Rinsed For Actually Bullying And Harassing His Actresses Press Tour.

“Any female director will tell you how hard it is to get their second feature made (no matter how successful their first was). And then to be overwhelmed by gossip, which has somehow crossed over from tabloid into film culture? NAH, MATE.”

She added: “Female actor turned director? Let’s reduce her to a girl on girl spat about Instagram likes and who she might be shagging.”

On the disposable camera shoot between Pine and Pugh, one Twitter user wrote: “At this point I just want to see moments like this re: #DontWorryDarling.

“There's just so much negativity and too much speculation swirling around. It's just nice to see a moment of joy from the actors esp. Florence.”