Chris Pratt bashes Hollywood peers with ‘bad attitudes’

Chris Pratt isn’t fond of his Hollywood peers who are habitually negative.

The 45-year-old Passengers actor recently opened up about how he can’t stand being around certain people on set when they’re always in a poor mood.

Ahead of the upcoming release of his new Netflix sci-fi movie, The Electric State, Pratt spoke at a Comic Con panel in New York this week, alongside his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and directors Joe and Anthony Russo. During the discussion, Pratt bashed actors with “bad attitudes.”

“Look, these guys can attest to this, because they’re the same way, like, there’s no room for s***** attitudes there,” Pratt said, turning to his fellow panel members. “You can’t have a bad… you can’t have a bad attitude in moviemaking, it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don’t last long.”

Pratt confessed he had no sympathy for these individuals, arguing they should be thankful for the opportunities they’ve received in the industry.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt admits he doesn’t have any sympathy for actors with ‘bad attitudes’ ( Getty Images for ReedPop )

He continued: “It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there’s no reason why you should... Like, ‘Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?’”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said he doesn’t understand how someone can’t “have fun” and enjoy the experience of filming. That said, Brown is one colleague who Pratt believes has an amazing presence and mindset on and off set.

“She’s just incredible,” Pratt noted of Brown, who’s most known for her role in Stranger Things. According to Pratt, the 20-year-old looked after several animals on the set of their new movie, Electric State. “She has such a huge heart, such a love for animals,” he added.

open image in gallery Chris Pratt calls co-star Millie Bobby Brown ‘incredible’ ( Getty Images for ReedPop )

“We became fast friends, and you can’t get rid of me. Sorry,” Pratt laughed.

The Jurassic World actor also recalled Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, frequently joining them on the set of their Netflix film. Pratt said he had “such a love” for Brown’s 22-year-old partner and their relationship. “They are these totally awesome and normal people who live extraordinary lives,” he confessed.

In addition to Pratt and Brown, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate also star in The Electric State. The sci-fi film hits Netflix on March 14, 2025.

open image in gallery Joseph Russo (far left), Millie Bobby Brown (left), Chris Pratt (right), and Anthony Russo (far right) ( Getty Images for ReedPop )

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024, welcoming their close friends and family with an intimate ceremony. The happy couple decided to keep the news of their marriage under wraps until after their nuptials.

A few months later, Brown sat down with The Sunday Times, sharing sweet details of her relationship and the moment she knew Bongiovi was her forever person.

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she admitted to the outlet before adding: “You can’t pinpoint why (someone is ‘the one’), it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”