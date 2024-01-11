Chris Pratt shares his morning routine with his three children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Pratt has shared the details of his morning routine as a father of three.

The 44-year-old actor welcomed fans into his kitchen, posting a picture of the breakfast he set for his family. On 10 January, Pratt took to his Instagram story, sharing a still of his kids – Jack, 11, Lyla, three, and Eloise, 19 months – eating next to each other at the table. “Breakfast is served,” his on-screen caption read.

Jack looked to be enjoying a bowl of oatmeal, while Lyla and Elosie squeezed together on one chair, hovering over a plate of berries.

But the Guardians of the Galaxy lead started his morning long before the sweet moment in the kitchen took place. Before he posted a picture of breakfast, Pratt filmed himself in his at-home gym at 6:30 in the morning. He gave his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, a shoutout for “nudging him in the ribs.”

Pratt was giving his audience a day 10 progress report for the new year health regimen he’s been trying – which doesn’t allow him to eat before noon.

“Okay so, day 10 done. When I said that I was up before the kids yesterday, I was, and now up before the kids today. But I didn’t credit Katherine for nudging me in the ribs when I tried to go back to sleep,” the Hollywood star said.

“She did that yesterday and today. I set my alarm and, you know, I did that thing where I was like, ‘Oh I was going to lay here with my eyes closed.’ She poked me in the ribs,” he continued.

Chris Pratt’s Instagram morning routine (Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Later in the morning, at 10:30, Pratt showed himself on a walk around the neighbourhood. At this point, the A-lister still hadn’t eaten due to his intermittent fasting rules.

He noted: “I’m still burning fat from that workout today. I feel good. I have energy.”

Pratt’s three children at the breakfast table (Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Pratt shares his eldest child with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. The two split in 2017, finalising their divorce in 2018. That next year, Pratt married Schwarzenegger, and soon welcomed his two daughters with her.

The happy couple were first introduced to each other at Church. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” Pratt told Extra in 2019.

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great,” he remarked.

Since then, Pratt’s been enamored by his wife’s maternal instincts, admitting how he’s motivated by her dedication to the kids.

On Mother’s Day last year Pratt wrote on X: “You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack.”