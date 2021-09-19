Chris Rock has revealed he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 while urging people to get vaccinated for the virus.

On Sunday, the comedian shared the health update on Twitter, where he wrote: “Hey guys I just found out I have Covid. Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock’s breakthrough case of Covid comes after he revealed earlier in May during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’m vaccinated. I’m two shots Rock. That’s what they call me,” the 56-year-old had joked at the time, before revealing that he had actually gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

At the time, the Grown Ups star had also joked that he had used his fame to cut the line, telling Fallon that he “didn’t care” and he had used his “celebrity”.

“​​I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I was like: ‘Hey, step aside, Betty White,’” the comedian joked.

The 56-year-old had previously discussed his support of the vaccine in January, when he spoke with Gayle King during an outdoor interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

During the interview, King began by acknowledging that Rock was taking the pandemic “very seriously,” as they were sitting outside “human popsicles”.

When the conversation turned to the vaccine, Rock said he couldn’t wait to receive it, telling King: “I’m gonna put it this way – do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache is gone. Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it’s delicious.”