Chrishell Stause has revealed she underwent surgery after her breast implants ruptured.

The 43-year-old Selling Sunset star shared a video on her Instagram on Sunday (September 15) in which she shared how the implants disintegrated 15 years after she got them.

“Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured,” she wrote in the caption of her clip, which featured her and her plastic surgeon, Josef Hadeed. “My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications. But very happy I found @josefhadeedmd, and had an amazing experience with him and his team.”

She then revealed that Dr Hadeed and his team removed “all the silicone” and “replaced [her] 15-year-old ‘vintage’ implants.” She clarified that she wasn’t encouraging anyone to get plastic surgery, calling it a “personal choice,” before explaining why she wanted to be so candid about her experience.

“If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health - I know many people could be living with this and have no idea,” she wrote. “I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this.”

In the video, Stause noted how “surprised” she was to learn that her implants had ruptured as she “didn’t feel any symptoms.”

“Of course, there’s things looking back where it’s like, ‘Oh, could that have been that? I’m not sure.’ And when I met Dr. Hadeed I was like, ‘Okay, I was in the best hands.’”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “a ruptured silicone breast implant is one that has a tear or hole in it.” While there usually aren’t any symptoms, a ruptured breast implant “may lead to breast pain or changes in the shape of the breast.” Treatment options include “removing a leaking breast implant for people who are healthy enough to have surgery.” If patients want a new implant, “that typically can be placed during the same surgery.”

Stausse concluded her video by sending a message to people who’ve had breast implants for over a decade, like she did, encouraging them to get the implants “checked out.”

Stause is soon set to appear in the third season of The Traitors USA.

The ensemble cast of television personalities and familiar faces will move to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play a high-stakes murder mystery game and complete challenges to build up a grand prize pot of up to $250,000.

Stause will compete with actor and model Sam Asghari, ex-husband of Britney Spears, while Alan Cummings returns as host. A release date on Peacock has not yet been announced.