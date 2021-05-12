Chrissy Teigen says she was ‘insecure, attention-seeking troll’ in apology to Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen has publicly apologised to Courtney Stodden after the former TV personality accused her of bullying.

This week, Stodden, 26, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, discussed their past experiences being targeted by Teigen while speaking to The Daily Beast.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like: ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden, who became recognisable when they married a 51-year-old actor when they were 16, alleged.

Speaking with the outlet, Stodden also said that “there were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies” when they were a teenager, and that “some of the worst treatment” they faced was from women.

Following the accusations, deleted tweets from Teigen directed at Stodden circulated online, in which she could be seen telling the teenager to take a “dirt nap” and to “go to sleep forever”.

Other tweets published by BuzzFeed see Teigen telling Stodden in 2012 “You are just so effing weird” and “I hate you”.

On Wednesday, the Cravings author addressed the past bullying accusations on Twitter, where she said that she was an “insecure, attention-seeking troll” and that she has attempted to reach out to Stodden directly, but also wanted to publicly apologise.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen wrote. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

In the Twitter thread, Teigen then addressed her fans and followers, explaining that she has worked so hard to “give you guys joy,” and that the feeling of having let them down is “nearly unbearable”.

Teigen also acknowledged that these are not her only mistakes, nor will they be her last, but that she will try her hardest in the future, before apologising to both her fans and Courtney.

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologise,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, one year ago, six months ago.”

Teigen’s apology comes after Stodden also made a video in which they called the cookbook author hypocritical for briefly leaving Twitter over “bullying and negativity”.

“It was just so hypocritical of her,” they said in the video. “I think for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help.”

In the video, Stodden also claimed that Teigen had sent them “so many different tweets and private DMs” as recently as a couple years ago.

“It really affected me, and I think the bottom line is, I never had a chance to forgive her,” Stodden said.