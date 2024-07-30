Chrissy Teigen responds to criticism of her Olympics outfit

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Chrissy Teigen has candidly responded to criticism of the outfit she wore during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 38-year-old model and her husband, John Legend, posed in front of the Eiffel Tower on July 25, before attending the Olympics. For the occasion, Teigen opted for a long, green sweater with gold buttons and a pair of matching high-waisted shorts. She completed her look with black strappy heels, gold earrings, and a black leather purse.

When she posted a snap of her and her husband – who wore a black suit and white shirt – at the event on Instagram, she was hit with criticism over her green look. For example, one person claimed that it was the “worst outfit” for the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Others called out the length of her micro shorts, with many claiming the look was “inappropriate” for the games.

However, Teigen didn’t appear to take the backlash to heart, as she hilariously responded to the remark with: “Thanks for sharing!”

While she didn’t respond to any of the other comments, multiple trolls claimed the outfit looked “awful,” while others questioned the extremely short shorts.

However, defended Teigen from the criticism, with some writing that she looked “stunning” and “confident” in her outfit, while also applauding her for wearing heels to the star-studded event.

In the initial caption of the post, the cookbook author expressed how meaningful it was to attend the Olympics with her friends and family, including her and Legend’s two oldest children: Luna, eight, and Miles, six. The couple also shared an 18-month old daughter, Esti, and 13-month-old son, Wren, who didn’t attend the trip to Paris.

“Opening ceremonies! Sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!)” she wrote.

Days later, she also shared a snap on Instagram of her and her children in the stands as Team USA gymnast Simon Biles was competing. For the competition – which Biles did with a calf injury – the family held up signs with the athlete’s name, with Luna holding a piece of paper that read “SI.” Meanwhile, Teigen sat next to her daughter and held up a paper that read “MO,” which Miles had a sign with “NE” written on it.

open image in gallery Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Olympics ( Getty Images )

Leading up to her family trip to Paris, Teigen opened up about how excited her children were about attending the Olympics this year.

“Just the big kids are coming, Luna and Miles, and they’re thrilled,” she told People earlier this month. “I’ve never attended anything like this in my life, so to be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level.”

She pointed out that Luna in particular is “so excited to watch gymnastics,” since the eight year old is “a gymnast herself.” However, Teigen hilariously added that her child is “not anywhere near the caliber of Simone Biles yet.”

While she acknowledged that the trip to Paris with her children was going to be “absolute chaos,” she knew that Luna and Miles were going to “love it there.”

“It’s just so beautiful, and there are so many things for them to do and see,” Teigen continued. “And that makes it fun for a family trip for anything.”