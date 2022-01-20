Chrissy Teigen says she has ‘endless energy’ after six months of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen has celebrated six months of sobriety in an Instagram post in which she opens up about her newfound energy levels.

On Wednesday, the model and TV presenter, 36, shared a photograph of herself standing on a sun-soaked balcony dressed in a pair of high-waisted black jeans, black boots, and a suede jacket.

“Six months no alcohol!” Teigen began the post before explaining how her body has responded.

“Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she added.

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? [sic]”

Teigen continued: “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.

“It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after one year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, first spoke about her sobriety in October on the Today Show in the US.

“I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited,” the cookbook author said. “I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed.

“Aside from being pregnant, I hadn’t gone more than a day or two [without a drink], ever, since I started drinking at 20 or so. I just never really had that period of time of clear thought.”

Teigen added: “It became embarrassing,” before referring to herself as “the messy one”.

“Waking up in the morning and being like, ‘Oh, what did I say?’ That feeling is not worth it,” she said. “Not to mention the headaches and everything.”