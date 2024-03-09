Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mel B has revealed how the Spice Girls rallied around Geri Horner as her husband Christian faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” as a Formula One team principal.

The Red Bull boss has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations relating to the leak of hundreds of WhatsApp messages which appeared to be written by him to a female colleague – claims he has always denied.

Mr Horner was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company, GmbH, dismissed the grievance, while the female employee was suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry.

And it’s been reported that the former Spice Girl star will attend this weekend’s Saudi Grand Prix in support of her husband.

Mel B said the pop group, which formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever, have been protective of Geri during a difficult time.

Former Spice Girl and patron of Women’s Aid, Melanie Brown has spoken of her support for Geri (PA Wire)

“Oh God, we are all so supportive of each other, we would literally take a bullet for each other,” Brown told the Mirror of her bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Horner.

“Between the four of us, we’ve all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier.

“I just feel for her, and… oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her.”

Brown said she didn’t know the “ins and outs” of the allegations but only saw her friend who is going through a “really tough” time.

“All you can do is be there, just like the girls have been there for me; all I can do is be there for Geri,” she said.

“But it is horrible to see your friend going through something – something that you don’t quite know what it is – but that’s your friend and you want to protect her, no matter what.

“What us five have been through in the 30 years we’ve known each other, that’s a solid bond.”

Follow our live blog on the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix by clicking here