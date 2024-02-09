Throwback photo shows Christian McCaffrey celebrating his dad’s 1999 Super Bowl win

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One heartwarming throwback photo of Christian McCaffrey at his dad’s 1999 Super Bowl has the two football stars feeling sentimental ahead of the big game on Sunday.

About 20 years have passed since Ed McCaffrey, the NFL icon otherwise known as “Easy Ed McCaffrey”, won his third Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. Christian was two years old when his father beat the Atlanta Falcons, securing the Broncos’ second consecutive Super Bowl.

Now, a photo from the momentous game in Miami is resurfacing as the San Fransisco 49ers gear up to take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII on 11 February. In the old still, the 49ers’ running back is seen skipping around the confetti-coated field, donning his father’s number 87 Broncos jersey. Christian’s cheeks were flushed as he was pictured running with his curly blond locks sweeping behind him.

Speaking to Today, Ed reflected on the sweet photograph of his son who’s now going off to play in his own championship game. “I lost my kid after the Super Bowl, running through the confetti. You’d think I’d be a little more thoughtful,” he said as he gazed at the photo.

“But that picture’s so cool. Nobody knew Christian was my son. He was just some little kid with a little blond ‘fro running around who happened to get in the picture,” Ed continued. “Maybe it was that moment where Christian first had the dream of playing in a Super Bowl. Now Kyle has that opportunity again, and Christian now has that opportunity for the first time, so that’s a pretty cool memory.”

At the time, Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers coach, was cheering for his father, Mike, who was coaching the Broncos during their 1999 game. It’s safe to say, Ed and Mike are proud to be watching their sons team up to possibly win 25 years later.

“Well obviously it would be an unbelievable accomplishment,” Kyle’s father told Today. “They’re going to be tested this week. We know what type of team Kansas City is, but they’re looking forward to the opportunity. I’ll be surprised if they don’t play one of their better games.”

The last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl was in 1995 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The California-based team has been to seven championship games, most recently in 2019.

In 1995, Mike played a part in the 49ers victory, working as the offensive coordinator for the team. Of course, Ed was on the San Francisco team for that game as well.

Christian has been following in his father’s footsteps since he was young. Both McCaffrey men attended and played at Stanford University before being drafted into the NFL.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to kick off at 6.30 pm ET on 11 February