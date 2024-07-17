HGTV star Christina Hall and Josh Hall file for divorce after two years of marriage

Support truly

HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband Josh Hall has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

In documents obtained by People on July 16, Josh filed for divorce in Orange County, California, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from the 41-year-old reality TV personality. Josh, 43, listed their date of separation as July 8. He is requesting spousal support from the former Flip or Flop star.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Christina for comment. A source later confirmed to People that the real estate investor also filed for divorce.

The separation comes less than three years after Christina and Josh tied the knot. In July 2021, it was reported that the former couple had been dating for a few months. Just two months later, Christina confirmed their engagement. The pair were secretly married on October 6, 2021, according to the divorce the filing – six months before TMZ reported their nuptials in April 2022. In September that year, they exchanged vows for a second time during a wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

This marks the Christina on the Coast star’s third marriage. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 before separating in 2016. The former couple – who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight – finalized their divorce in January 2018.

She went on to date Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, tying the knot in December 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019, but announced their separation one year later. She filed for divorce in November 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021 – one month before it was announced Christina and Josh were dating.

Last May, Josh and Christina announced they were co-starring in a new HGTV show, The Flip Off, alongside her ex-husband El Moussa and his current wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa. The series was set to feature both couples competing against each other to “find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain,” though it’s unclear how Christina and Josh’s split will impact the show. The series is slated to premiere in 2025.

In an interview with E! News published earlier this week, Christina opened up about her marriage to the real estate agent. However, the designer remained tight-lipped that she and her husband were actually separated at the time.

“Keep communication open,” she told the outlet, when asked about the secret to their relationship. “And then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips – just things like that.”