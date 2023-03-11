Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Hendricks has announced her engagement to camera operator George Bianchini.

The Mad Men star posted a photo of herself and Bianchini to Instagram on Friday (10 March) to mark the occasion.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!” Hendricks, 47, wrote. “I will love and care for him forever.”

In the photo, Hendricks is wearing a black polkadot cutout dress, while Bianchini looks dapper in a blue suit.

Hendricks and Bianchini worked together on NBC’s Good Girls in 2018. The show ran for four seasons until 2021.

People reported that they were first romantically linked the same year, after Hendricks and Bianchini attended American fashion designer Christian Siriano’s exhibit together in Georgia.

Stars such as Alison Brie, Tan France, and Kat Dennings congratulated the couple in the comments section of Hendricks’ post.

Two Broke Girls actor Dennings wrote: “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both” along with several heart emojis.

Queer Eye’s France echoed Dennings’ message, writing: “I’m so, so happy for you both”.

Hendricks’ on-screen sister in Good Girls Mae Whitman, and her Mad Men co-star January Jones also expressed their delight at the engagement news.

Hendricks was previously married to Body of Proof actor Geoffrey Arend, with the pair announcing they were separating in 2019 after 12 years together.

Her statement at the time read: “12 years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths.”