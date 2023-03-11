Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christina Hendricks reveals she and boyfriend ‘proposed to each other’ as she announces engagement

‘Mad Men’ star said she will ‘love and care for him forever’

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 11 March 2023 15:02
Comments
(Getty Images for Good Eggs)

Christina Hendricks has announced her engagement to camera operator George Bianchini.

The Mad Men star posted a photo of herself and Bianchini to Instagram on Friday (10 March) to mark the occasion.

“We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!” Hendricks, 47, wrote. “I will love and care for him forever.”

In the photo, Hendricks is wearing a black polkadot cutout dress, while Bianchini looks dapper in a blue suit.

Hendricks and Bianchini worked together on NBC’s Good Girls in 2018. The show ran for four seasons until 2021.

Recommended

People reported that they were first romantically linked the same year, after Hendricks and Bianchini attended American fashion designer Christian Siriano’s exhibit together in Georgia.

Stars such as Alison Brie, Tan France, and Kat Dennings congratulated the couple in the comments section of Hendricks’ post.

Two Broke Girls actor Dennings wrote: “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both” along with several heart emojis.

Queer Eye’s France echoed Dennings’ message, writing: “I’m so, so happy for you both”.

Hendricks’ on-screen sister in Good Girls Mae Whitman, and her Mad Men co-star January Jones also expressed their delight at the engagement news.

Hendricks was previously married to Body of Proof actor Geoffrey Arend, with the pair announcing they were separating in 2019 after 12 years together.

Recommended

Her statement at the time read: “12 years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in