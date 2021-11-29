Christine Quinn hits out at trolls who accused her of faking pregnancy

Christine Quinn has hit back at social media trolls who have accused her of faking her pregnancy.

On Instagram, the Selling Sunset star shared a now-deleted screenshot of a DM she received from a follower accusing her of pretending to be pregnant with her first child, Christian.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy?” the message began.

“It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Quinn shared the message and wrote: “K y’all are beyond f***ing sick.”

Similar accusations have been made on Twitter, prompting Quinn to write: “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful [sic].”

Quinn, 33, welcomed her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May.

The reality TV star’s pregnancy is a focal point for the start of season 4 of Selling Sunset.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, Quinn revealed that she had a incredibly difficult birthing experience, explaining how she had to have an emergency C-section.

“The time I walked into the hospital to the time the baby was born, was 22 minutes. If there had been traffic, I would have probably died myself, along with the baby,” she said.

“I was flatlining, the baby was flatlining. They took my husband out of the room and they said, ‘You need to choose one right now — baby or Christine?’ And he was, like, ‘You need to do both’.”

A little more than a week after giving birth, Quinn was back to shooting the reality TV show, explaining that despite feeling “swollen”, she was keen to get back to work and said that the strenuous days “in a weird way helped heal [her]”.

“We’re women, you know,” she added. “We have no choice and we are f***ing strong.”