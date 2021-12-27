Please dispose of your tree responsibly
Please dispose of your tree responsibly
(iStock)

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

Superstition suggests that leaving decorations up beyond the Twelfth Night can bring bad luck

Joanna Whitehead
Monday 27 December 2021 09:15
Comments

For those of us who’ve already returned to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. 

In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?

Time to pack away your festive fancies for another year
(iStock)

Recommended

In the UK, tradition dictates that Christmas decorations remain up until Twelfth Night.

Twelfth Night is a Christian festival marking the beginning of Epiphany.

A count of exactly 12 days from 25 December takes us to 5 January. According to the Church of England, this day is Twelfth Night.

However, the day of Epiphany falls on the following day – 6 January.

Other Christian groups may count the 12 days of Christmas from Boxing Day, however, which makes 6 January Twelfth Night.

Countries such as Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic all consider the Twelfth Night to fall on this day, for example.

What is the Epiphany?

Sculptures of the Three Wise Men in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
(iStock)

Epiphany is a time when Christians remember the Wise Men (or Three Kings) who were said to have visited Jesus after his birth.

It’s also a time for Christians to remember the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist when he was a man.

The word ‘epiphany’ means revelation and both incidences above relate to important moments in the life of Jesus.

What’s the history and significance of the Epiphany?

Up until the 19th century, the Epiphany was more significant than Christmas Day, with celebrations marking the arrival of the Three Wise Men in the Bible.

Christians believe that the twelve days represent the time it took for the Wise Men to travel to Bethlehem and recognise Jesus as the son of God.

As recently as the 1950s, Christians would mark Twelfth Night by wassailing. 

Similarly to carol singing, this involved going door-to-door to wish neighbours good health and happiness for the forthcoming year. 

The six Sundays which follow Epiphany are known as the time of manifestation, and the last Sunday of the Epiphany is celebrated as Transfiguration Sunday.

Celebrations for the Christian feast day vary around the world, which is a public holiday for many. 

The event is particularly popular in the Spanish-speaking world where gifts are often exchanged. 

In Mexico,  crowds gather to taste the King’s bread on Dia de los Reyes (Three King’s Day).

And in Prague and Venice, a traditional Three King’s swim takes place in freezing waters.

So, which is the correct date?

Both are correct, but Wednesday 5 January is the date most people in the UK tend to conform to.

Why is it considered bad luck to keep decorations up after Twelfth Night?

(iStock)

In ancient times, people believed that tree spirits lived in the decorations people used to bedeck their homes, such as holly and ivy.

Recommended

Failing to ‘release’ the spirits before Christmas ended was believed to result in crop failures and food problems.

While many people’s trees are in fact plastic these days, some people choose to hold on to these old superstitions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in