Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First Person

The psychological trick to having a truly restful Christmas (that works every time!)

Know what not to waste your time on, says Helen Kirwan-Taylor who picked up the art of ‘learned helplessness’ from her father... and finds it’s a festive lifesaver

Saturday 23 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>There’s one way to guarantee having a relaxing Christmas, and that’s not knowing how to help in the first place </p>

There’s one way to guarantee having a relaxing Christmas, and that’s not knowing how to help in the first place

(Supplied)

Christmas dinner, what can I say? Our turkey normally arrives with an instruction booklet aimed at graduate-level engineers. There’s volume to be multiplied by temperature to be divided by metaphysical time. With 14 settings on our brand-new oven (in cryptic visual code that I really can’t decipher), sticking a bird in is no simple feat. Yes, I could spend a few hours trying to work it all out with Prof Google, or I could throw up my arms in front of the person closest to me and wait to be dismissed from the task at hand.

“Let me do that” is the answer I am looking for. I don’t mind the condescending voice or the shaking of the head. I am well-rehearsed in the art of “learned helplessness” which I was taught by my very own father (he wouldn’t have had the wherewithal to order a turkey, let alone cook it).

Helen with a turkey that needs to be stuffed – just don’t ask her to do it

(Supplied)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in