What time do UK supermarkets close on Christmas Eve?

Whether you need to stock up on everyday essentials, or wish to replenish your champagne supply this Christmas, it’s worth taking a note of your local supermarket’s opening and closing times.

Over the festive season, large chains such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s will be opening their doors at select times, which may leave you unsure of where to go and when.

To help keep stress to a minimum at this busy time of year, we’ve compiled a list of the major supermarket’s opening and closing times this weekend.

Aldi

Friday 23 Dec 07:00-22:00

Christmas Eve 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

Tuesday 27 Dec 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 28 Dec 08:00-20:00

Thursday 29 Dec 08:00-20:00

Friday 30 Dec 08:00-20:00

Saturday 31 Dec 08:00-18:00

Sunday 1 Jan CLOSED

Monday 2 Jan 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 3 Jan 08:00-22:00

Check your local store opening times here.

Asda

Bag a Christmas deal at Asda (Getty Images)

Asda stores will have reduced opening hours during the Christmas period. Customers are advised to use the store locator tool for specific details of their nearest store opening hours over the festive period but this is the general guide for store opening hours each day:

Friday 23 Dec 06:00-00:00

Christmas Eve 06:00-19:00

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day 09:00 - 18:00

Tuesday 27 Dec 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 28 Dec 07:00-23:00

Thursday 29 Dec 07:00-23:00

Friday 30 Dec 07:00-23:00

Saturday 31 Dec 07:00-19:00

Sunday 1 Jan 10:00 - 16:00

Monday 2 Jan 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 3 Jan 07:00-23:00

Co-op Food

Catch a deal at Co-op (Rex Features)

Earlier this year, Co-op said it was allowing its staff more time off over the holiday period with staff able to choose whether they want to work on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

You can find out more about your local shop using the store locator tool.

Lidl

Light up your shopping trolley at Lidl (Getty Images)

While most stores will follow the same format as below, Lidl recommends using its store locator tool to find local opening times.

December 23: Most branches will be open from 7am until 10 or 11pm, depending on the location of your local.

Christmas Eve: Branch opening hours depend on your location – those stores normally open 24 hours will close around 6 or 7pm while non-24 hour branches will open at their usual time – around 6am – and close early, around 6-7pm.

Christmas Day: All branches will be closed on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day: Most branches will be open from 10 or 11am to around 4 or 5pm.

December 27: Most branches will be open from around 7 or 8am and closing hours vary depending on where you are – some stores will shut around 8pm, others will be open as late as 10pm.

Marks & Spencer

Make your money go further at M&S (Getty Images)

M&S advises shoppers to use their store locator for specific details about your local branch.

Morrisons

Morrisons advises shoppers to use their store locator for specific details about your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

Source some sauce at Sainsbury's (Getty Images)

Opening times will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest Sainsbury’s branch at their store locator.

Tesco

Take home your favourite treats at Tesco (Getty Images)

Tesco’s opening hours will vary. You can find information specific to your nearest branch at their store locator.

Waitrose

Win over friends and family with a Waitrose treat (Getty Images)

Waitrose has said that, as shop hours vary, it’s best that customers to check times using their branch finder tool.

It adds that most stores will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm on the days leading to Christmas Eve and some convenience shops will stay open until midnight.

It continues: “On New Year's Day, our shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.”