2024’s most extravagant Christmas gifts for kids: From a $7k wooden play kitchen to an $850 Jellycat

A recent survey found that the average American parent spends around $173 on children’s gifts during the holidays.

For others, that figure is substantially higher, as evidenced by some of the more extravagant items up for sale this year.

From a $14.99 Etch A Sketch to an $800 food-shaped Jellycat Amuseables, there’s a massive price range of toys for newborns and youngsters to pick from depending on what you can afford.

Those with an unlimited budget can purchase toy cars designed like Lamborghini Aventadors and Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs, as well as special-edition princess dolls and designer brand figurines with costs that far exceed the average Christmas haul.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the most extravagant, outrageously priced items for kids in stores and online now.

Here’s a round-up of some of the most expensive toys out for children this year.

Limited Edition Disney Snow White: $1,450

open image in gallery ( FAO Schwarz )

For just shy of $1,500, parents can get their hands on a rare Snow White doll dressed in her iconic billowing yellow skirt and red cape for their kids to admire only, per FAO Schwarz’s instruction. Because this limited-edition figure is only one of 500 available and made out of 100 percent wool, it’s not to be played with, bent or moved out of place.

Amuseables Sun Gigantic: $850

open image in gallery ( FAO Schwarz )

The Amuseables Sun Gigantic is designed for kids to snuggle whenever they need a little brightness in their day. Made from 90 percent polyester and 10 percent cotton, this soft, squishy sun with little legs is 47.25 inches wide and weighs 9.9 pounds.

24V Lamborghini Aventador Two-Seater Ride on Car: $2,300

open image in gallery ( FAO Schwarz )

The 24V Lamborghini Aventador is designed for the car aficionados aged six and up. With leather seats, LED lights, available Bluetooth, and tubeless air tires, this motorized car is luxury at its finest — just like the regular-sized vehicles it’s modeled after. What’s more, the car comes with a 200W Brushless Motor and Differential.

Smiley Bunch Rug: $649

open image in gallery ( FAO Schwarz )

At $649, the Smiley Bunch Rug is hand-tufted and made from 100 percent New Zealand wool. The exclusive design, which is 2.5 by 6 feet, is by the brand Maison Deux in celebration of the original Smiley® graphic’s 50th anniversary.

Dior Rabbit Stuffed Toy: $440

open image in gallery ( Dior )

For $440, your newborn can become the proud owner of a Christian Dior Rabbit Stuffed Toy. Available in either blue or pink, the white cotton satin delicate honors the brand’s iconic Toile de Jouy motif and has embroidered facial features.

Vivienne Doll Sailor: $3,150

open image in gallery ( Louis Vuitton )

The Vivienne Doll Sailor is Louis Vuitton’s nautical mascot, a figurine carved from cherry wood and adorned with red Epi cowhide leather petals. She may not be able to move her legs, but she comes with a branded life ring to keep her afloat in a child’s imagination.

Full Personalized Wooden Play Kitchen: $6,990

open image in gallery ( Kid’s Wood Natural Cuteness )

Rather than spending the money on a plastic play kitchen, parents can spend $6,990 on a customizable one made from high-quality plywood, extra hardwood, or ultra lux material. Described as “a statement of elegance,” these kitchens are meant to compliment the aesthetic of existing decor with contemporary toy refrigerator, stoves and cabinets for the young cooking connoisseurs.

Lion Ride-On Stuffed Animal: $1,152

open image in gallery ( Wildlife Wonders )

The Lion Ride-On Stuffed animal is a handmade “accent piece” from Hansa Toys comprised of over 42 pieces sewn together on top of a steel frame. The rocking animal can hold up to 150 pounds. On the exterior, kids can find a “Toys that Teach” tag with facts about the Lion and its habitat.

19-pack Vintage Bookshelf Assortment: $760

open image in gallery ( FAO Schwarz )

Who wants to stash 19 bulky boxes when you can get a refined display of board games disguised as books? The $760 variety bundle is intentionally designed to look like a colorful set of vintage novels on the shelf. Games include “Battleship, Boggle, Candy Land, Catch Phrase, Checkers & Backgammon, Chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, The Game of Life, Jenga, Monopoly, Mystery Date, Scrabble, Scattergories, Sorry!, Taboo, Trivial Pursuit, and Yahtzee.”

Bristol Oval Trike Path: $6,070

open image in gallery ( Willy Goat )

For parents with little kids who aren’t ready to ride their bikes in the street just yet, the Bristol Oval Trike Path is the solution. This plastic road path is five feet wide with two-inch edges. The trike paths come in five formats including Atlanta Crazy Eight, Formula One Road Course, Bristol Oval, Daytona Square, and Talladega Fast Track. To make the road more realistic, parents can purchase storage sheds and traffic signs separately.

River Epoxy Resin with Live Edge Acacia Pathfinder ART Cornhole Boards: $1,399

open image in gallery ( Bloomingdale’s )

The River Epoxy Resin ART Cornhole Boards aren’t your typical cornhole boards. This unique game set is made from solid acacia wood and pearl with traditional artisan resin designs.

Bergdorf Goodman Store Playhouse: $515

open image in gallery ( Bergdorf Goodman )

For $515, kids can crawl inside the mini department store modeled after Bergdorf Goodman’s opulence. Complete with a mini makeup counter and dressing room, the playhouse folds and expands into a 46 by 43-inch box.