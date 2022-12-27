Parents praised for ‘relatable’ solution to delayed Christmas presents: ‘Future me’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A TikTok about delayed Christmas presents has gone viral after many found one family’s solution to the lack of gifts “relatable”.

Sarah, who goes by the username @sarahgossett on TikTok, shared the way her parents handled the situation, after the family’s Christmas presents were delayed because they were ordered late, in a video uploaded on Christmas Day.

In the video, Sarah filmed herself as she removed a folded piece of paper from a gift bag, before opening it to reveal a photo of a mascara.

The video then transitioned to Sarah holding up another piece of paper, which showed a printed photo of a white sneaker.

“When your parents are procrastinators so we get pictures of the gifts that will come in the mail next week,” Sarah wrote in a text caption on the video, before adding: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

As of 27 December, the video has been viewed more than 9.3 million times, with viewers amused by the relatable way Sarah’s parents handled the late gifts.

“My mom does the same exact thing,” one person wrote, while another said: “I’ve done this before.”

According to someone else, they received four printout photos of their own gifts this Christmas. “Lol literally got four of those this morning,” they wrote.

Others admitted they will probably end up doing the same thing as Sarah’s parents in the future, with one person writing: “Future me.”

“This will be me as a mom,” someone else wrote.

And while many found the solution amusing, others noted that printouts actually work well as a temporary answer to a lack of presents.

“This is actually genius,” one person commented.