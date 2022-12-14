Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays.

Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.

However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.

New Year’s Day is a different story, since many major shops will not be closed on the first day of 2023. Though, there are still some stores, depending on location, that have permanent closures or adjusted hours of operation on 1 January 2023.

From Starbucks to Whole Foods, these are the stores in the US that will be open on Christmas Day and New Years’ Day.

Starbucks

The popular coffee chain will be open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Although its usually open from 6am to 9pm, stores’ hours of operation during the two holidays depends on the location of the store.

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day as noted by the retailer’s official site.

Target

While Target will not be open on Christmas Day, it will be open during its normal hours on New Year’s Day. While specific opening times vary based on location, Target usually operates from 7am to 11pm.

Walmart

Similar to Target, Walmart will remain closed on Christmas Day. The retail giant will be operating during its normal hours on New Year’s Day, with most stores open from 6am to 11pm.

Wegmans

Although Wegmans stores in the US will be closed on Christmas Day. The grocery store will be open on New Year’s Day, with usual hours being from 7am to 11pm.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The beloved coffee chain will be closed on Christmas Day. It will be open on New Years Day, as a majority of stores will be operating during its usual business hours from 6am to 8pm.

Trader Joe’s

Stores will be closed 25 December and 1 January in observance of the federal holidays.

Aldi

All Aldi stores in the US will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods Market

The supermarket will be closed on Christmas Day. Although Whole Foods will be open on New Year’s Day, it will be during modified hours based on the store’s location.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS stores in the US will be open on Christmas Day, with hours of operation depending on where the shop is located. Stores are typically open from 7am to 12 am.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens will be open on 25 December and 1 January. While the store is typically open for 24 hours, hours of operation during these federal holidays depend on the location.