People around the world are preparing to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

The annual holiday will soon have children waiting all night for Santa Claus and his reindeer on Christmas Eve, before gathering with loved ones and opening presents the next morning on Christmas Day.

For those in the U.S. still looking to run some errands before the man from the North Pole arrives, the U.S. Postal Service will be open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve. Although, people are still encouraged to check their local post office hours.

On Christmas Day, all U.S. post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

Similar to the post office, most banks will also be open on Christmas Eve. However, some branches may decide to close early. All banks will be closed on Christmas Day.

Unlike Christmas Eve, Christmas Day is considered a federal holiday — meaning it’s more likely that stores and restaurants will operate on normal hours on Tuesday and will be closed on Wednesday.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024:

Costco

All Costco stores in the U.S. will be open on Christmas Eve, although the hours will vary by location.

On Christmas Day, all Costco stores will be closed.

Target

Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve with all locations closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores on Christmas Eve may have reduced hours. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open on Christmas Eve during its regular hours, with opening and closing times varying for each Walmart location.

All Walmart locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market

Similar to Walmart, Whole Foods Market will be open on Christmas Eve this year, but the exact hours of stores are based on location.

Whole Foods stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s

Most Trader Joe’s locations are scheduled to close early on Christmas Eve, only being open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Specific opening and closing times may vary for each store.

All Trader Joe’s stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be operating on “limited hours” on Christmas Eve, so customers should check their specific location.

Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Club members on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain appears to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with hours depending on store locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating on both Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open on Christmas Eve with a closing time of 9 p.m. Specific hours vary for each store.

All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open with modified hours on Christmas Eve. However, exact opening and closing times are based on the location of stores.

Lowe’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

Burger King

Burger King’s holiday hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will vary depending on where it is located.

Wendy’s

The restaurant chain known for its mascot with red pigtails will also be open on December 24 and 25 with specific hours varying by location.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open on Christmas Eve with their opening and closing times varying by location. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain specializing in burritos and bowls will be operating under reduced hours on Christmas Eve with most locations closing around 3 p.m. local time. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open on Christmas Eve with most locations closing around 2 p.m. local time. Cracker Barrel will be closed on Christmas Day.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with specific hours varying by location.

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week even on holidays.

Apple Bee’s

The restaurant chain will be operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve with customers encouraged to check their specific location. All Apple Bee’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Hooters

Hooters will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating with its normal hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.