Shoppers erupt over price of Morrisons turkey that’s ‘more expensive than a flight to the country’

The label said it had been ‘free to forage in open pastures’ and was ‘naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour and succulent texture’

SWNS reporter
Thursday 22 December 2022 12:37
Comments
(Reddit)

British shoppers were astonished to spot a turkey for sale in Morrisons for an eye-watering £147.50 — more expensive than a flight to the country.

The organic bronze British bird - big enough to feed eight to 12 people - was in the supermarket’s ‘Best’ range.

The label said it had been “free to forage in open pastures” and was “naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour and succulent texture”.

The 7.375kg main course was the most expensive turkey on sale at the Morrisons in Sheldon, Birmingham, a shopper said.

The shopper who spotted it said there was also one for sale for around £116.

The £147.50 price tag was more expensive than a flight from Birmingham to Turkey, coming in at £104 on December 29.

One shopper who spotted it said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the price tag.

“I know food prices have rocketed, but that seems like an awful lot to pay for a turkey.”

A second added: “I’d expect it to be bloody plated in bronze for that.”

Earlier this week, shoppers were surprised by the cost of the same product at a Morrisons in Tavistock, Devon.

Morrisons reportedly originally said the price tag sticker was a mistake - but then said it wasn’t.

A spokesperson said: “This turkey is the most premium organic product available in our offering and the price of £20 a kilo is in line with the market price.

“A similar sized turkey, Morrisons British large whole turkey, is available to buy for £4.99 per kg, costing around £31.44.”

