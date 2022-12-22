Shoppers erupt over price of Morrisons turkey that’s ‘more expensive than a flight to the country’
British shoppers were astonished to spot a turkey for sale in Morrisons for an eye-watering £147.50 — more expensive than a flight to the country.
The organic bronze British bird - big enough to feed eight to 12 people - was in the supermarket’s ‘Best’ range.
The label said it had been “free to forage in open pastures” and was “naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour and succulent texture”.
The 7.375kg main course was the most expensive turkey on sale at the Morrisons in Sheldon, Birmingham, a shopper said.
The shopper who spotted it said there was also one for sale for around £116.
The £147.50 price tag was more expensive than a flight from Birmingham to Turkey, coming in at £104 on December 29.
One shopper who spotted it said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the price tag.
“I know food prices have rocketed, but that seems like an awful lot to pay for a turkey.”
A second added: “I’d expect it to be bloody plated in bronze for that.”
Earlier this week, shoppers were surprised by the cost of the same product at a Morrisons in Tavistock, Devon.
Morrisons reportedly originally said the price tag sticker was a mistake - but then said it wasn’t.
A spokesperson said: “This turkey is the most premium organic product available in our offering and the price of £20 a kilo is in line with the market price.
“A similar sized turkey, Morrisons British large whole turkey, is available to buy for £4.99 per kg, costing around £31.44.”
