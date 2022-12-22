Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British shoppers were astonished to spot a turkey for sale in Morrisons for an eye-watering £147.50 — more expensive than a flight to the country.

The organic bronze British bird - big enough to feed eight to 12 people - was in the supermarket’s ‘Best’ range.

The label said it had been “free to forage in open pastures” and was “naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour and succulent texture”.

The 7.375kg main course was the most expensive turkey on sale at the Morrisons in Sheldon, Birmingham, a shopper said.

The shopper who spotted it said there was also one for sale for around £116.

The £147.50 price tag was more expensive than a flight from Birmingham to Turkey, coming in at £104 on December 29.

One shopper who spotted it said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the price tag.

“I know food prices have rocketed, but that seems like an awful lot to pay for a turkey.”

A second added: “I’d expect it to be bloody plated in bronze for that.”

Earlier this week, shoppers were surprised by the cost of the same product at a Morrisons in Tavistock, Devon.

Morrisons reportedly originally said the price tag sticker was a mistake - but then said it wasn’t.

A spokesperson said: “This turkey is the most premium organic product available in our offering and the price of £20 a kilo is in line with the market price.

“A similar sized turkey, Morrisons British large whole turkey, is available to buy for £4.99 per kg, costing around £31.44.”