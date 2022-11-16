Britons ‘too embarrassed to ask family for money help at Christmas’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millions are set to feel the financial squeeze this Christmas but are too embarrassed to ask for help, especially from family.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults found 44 per cent will feel the financial pressure this festive season, but three-quarters of those are too proud to split the costs.

It comes as the cost-of-living crisis causes anxiety for 58 per cent in the lead up to December, and 44 per cent find the festive season the most stressful time of the year.

But 30 per cent are not planning to ask to share the cost of the celebrations with family and friends this festive season.

Top reasons for this include fears of dampening the festive mood (20 per cent), not knowing how to approach the conversation (18 per cent) and embarrassment or shame (17 per cent), according to the research commissioned by PayPal.

Others feel guilty and worry about family conflict over finances – although 22 per cent would be more likely ask for help if they felt everybody was doing it.

It also emerged that of the parents polled, 30 per cent would never dream of asking their offspring to help fund the festivities.

Although 55 per cent of Gen Z respondents would offer to chip in for the festivities for their parents and grandparents as they feel they would be too proud to ask.

Those in London are the most willing to ask for help splitting costs for food and gifts this festive season while those in the northeast would be the least willing.

But despite 43 per cent wanting to make grand plans for the festive season, 30 per cent will be making cutbacks this year to help with keeping on top of their festive finances.

This includes not buying unnecessary presents (51 per cent), having an agreed spending cap with friends and family (34 per cent), reducing travel plans (33 per cent) and not attending Christmas parties (27 per cent).

Other cost-cutting plans include “bring your own bottle” celebrations, each person bringing a dish for Christmas dinner and entertaining fewer guests.

While 22 per cent will be making their own gifts, in a bid to save on festive spend.

Despite this, 44 per cent will not compromise on making Christmas perfect for their loved ones, even if it means making sacrifices themselves.

When it comes to splitting costs, 18 per cent do not know the easiest way to do this, but 41 per cent use online banking apps or digital payment services.

In addition, 44 per cent would be open to hearing about new digital ways to split costs as they navigate the current financial landscape, according to the research by OnePoll.

Vincent Belloc, managing director for PayPal UK, said: “The ongoing cost-of-living crisis can dampen the festive spirit as people are worried about their finances.

“Money management and splitting costs with family and friends is a difficult conversation.”