2 in 5 couples ‘want to save for holidays instead of buying presents’
Many people prefer ‘experience’-type activities to material presents, it’s claimed
Two in five couples would rather put the cash they’d typically spend on gifts for each other in their holiday savings instead.
A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found 51 per cent prefer presents which are, or contribute to, experiences rather than material goods.
And with Christmas approaching, more than a third (38 per cent) are broaching the subject of having their holiday funds topped up as opposed to getting a gift.
Of the parents surveyed, one in eight (13 per cent) revealed their ideal gifts would be more experiences and making memories with their kids rather than receiving a pressie.
The research was commissioned by Haven Holidays. Simon Palethorpe, managing director of the holiday park company said: “Spending time with your loved ones on holiday creates memories that last a lifetime.
“Giving the gift of an experience this Christmas encourages everyone to spend time with one another and could be just the pick-me-up that we need to see us through the winter months.”
The findings come after the discovery that 59 per cent have had to cut back on saving for their holiday because of the cost-of-living impact.
Exactly half of respondents have forgone gift-giving in the past to top up their holiday fund with a loved one.
And 77 per cent of those in a relationship think topping up the holiday kitty is a less stressful option than trying to find a specific gift for their partner.
Cash or experiences are seen as easier gift-giving options around Christmas time, with 52 per cent of those surveyed wishing more of their loved ones asked for these types of gifts, as they struggle to buy the right present.
Food and drink experiences are the most popular type of experiential gift to buy a loved one, followed by spa and wellness days and wildlife experiences.
And 78 per cent respondents think that gifting an experience is just as thoughtful as giving a material present.
While 56 per cent would be happy to contribute if a loved one asked them for money towards a holiday or experience instead of a Christmas present.
Though, for the sake of flexibility and convenience, a quarter (24 per cent) think cash is the best gift to receive from a loved one, with experiences following closely at 21 per cent.
This is despite a certain stigma surrounding giving cash as a present, with 53 per cent agreeing that it is awkward asking a loved one for money for Christmas.
And only 13 per cent would feel comfortable asking for a specific amount, preferring to let the gift-giver decide how much cash to gift them.
In the study, conducted via OnePoll, 54 per cent of parents surveyed who would like to receive an experience-style gift from their children said they think experiences offer an opportunity for some much-needed bonding.
And 75 per cent cherish the memories they make with their kids while making use of their experiential gift.
Simon Palethorpe from Haven added: “A holiday with your partner, family or loved ones is an amazing opportunity to get away together, explore and experience new things.”
