A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.

Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.

“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began.

“[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.

“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot of people going this year they have decided to charge.”

She continued by explaining that much of the money will be spent on champagne, which she doesn’t drink.

“Then in the next breath saying how many bottles of champagne they are planning to buy but will be splitting the cost evenly between us all,” she wrote.

“They know I won't be able to drink as its just assumed by everyone I'll do all the driving.”

The post continued: “I don't want to seem tight but charging for Christmas Dinner for me just feels [sad emoji].

“I would of course have taken things round or would have been perfectly happy if they'd ask me to bring a certain course etc.

“Husband says he is on their side as they are doing all the hard work. Granted, but I've never charged them and would never dream of!”

She added that she wasn’t even sure if she wanted to attend in light of the fee.

“It's really put me off going but of course I will to keep the peace!” she wrote.

The post has since garnered hundreds of responses from people outraged at the prospect of family members charging one another for Christmas dinner.

“I think that’s really cheeky especially if you have hosted previously,” wrote one person.

“How much are they planning on charging every family and are you contributing to champagne you can’t drink as you will be driving?”

Another added: “Very cheeky. Especially if you have hosted before and incurred the costs and the hassle!”

Some people explained that while charging a fee was unusual, there were other ways of dividing costs.

“I think as a host you could ask people to bring something (a dish, a bottle or a dessert to share) to help spread the load a bit,” one person suggested. “Charging seems wrong.”

Another agreed: “I don’t mind bringing a starter/side dish/pudding/cheeseboard to help out the host. But demands for money? So rude and obnoxious.”