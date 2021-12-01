(Getty Images)

Cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner revealed in Which? study

The full dinner amounts to just £4.70 per person

Olivia Petter
Wednesday 01 December 2021 09:37
Comments

The cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner has been revealed.

According to a new study conducted by consumer watchdog Which?, the most affordable place to purchase your festive meal this year is Aldi, where the total price amounts to £28.17, or £4.70 per person for a family of four.

The meal includes a turkey, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, cabbage, and sprouts.

Additionally, there are mince pies, a luxury Christmas pudding, sage and onion stuffing, and cranberry sauce included in the price.

Everything was Aldi’s own brand apart from the potatoes, which were Albert Bartlett Rooster.

Recommended

Three other shops that Which? looked at offered full Christmas dinners for under £30, with Asda coming in at £28.49, which is just 32p more than Aldi’s meal.

In third and fourth place, consecutively, were Tesco and Lidl, with their Christmas dinners coming in at £28.88 and £29.46, respectively.

Further down the list was Morrisons for £32.88, Sainsbury’s at £32.90 and Ocado, costing £38.28.

The most expensive Christmas meal was at Waitrose, where the total price came to £43.52.

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living.

“It’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.

Recommended

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco and Lidl were hot on its heels.

“Most people are likely to live reasonably close to a store where they could pick up their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in