The cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner has been revealed.

According to a new study conducted by consumer watchdog Which?, the most affordable place to purchase your festive meal this year is Aldi, where the total price amounts to £28.17, or £4.70 per person for a family of four.

The meal includes a turkey, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, cabbage, and sprouts.

Additionally, there are mince pies, a luxury Christmas pudding, sage and onion stuffing, and cranberry sauce included in the price.

Everything was Aldi’s own brand apart from the potatoes, which were Albert Bartlett Rooster.

Three other shops that Which? looked at offered full Christmas dinners for under £30, with Asda coming in at £28.49, which is just 32p more than Aldi’s meal.

In third and fourth place, consecutively, were Tesco and Lidl, with their Christmas dinners coming in at £28.88 and £29.46, respectively.

Further down the list was Morrisons for £32.88, Sainsbury’s at £32.90 and Ocado, costing £38.28.

The most expensive Christmas meal was at Waitrose, where the total price came to £43.52.

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living.

“It’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco and Lidl were hot on its heels.

“Most people are likely to live reasonably close to a store where they could pick up their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”