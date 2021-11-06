Iceland creates spoof of John Lewis Christmas advert

Iceland has created a spoof of the John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring a packet of Space Raiders crisps.

Thursday marked the release of the highly-anticipated commerical from John Lewis & Partners.

The two-minute film, titled “Unexpected Guest” sees the arrival of Skye, an alien being who crash-lands in the woods and is discovered by Nathan.

The story then follows Nathan and Skye as he shows her a series of festive activities in the lead-up to Christmas, such as lighting up the Christmas tree for the first time, seeing the first flakes of snow, and watching Christmas films.

Now, Iceland has created its own version of the advert so as to promote its exclusive deal to stock the crisps Space Raiders.

In Iceland’s version, Skye’s head is replaced with a superimposed version of the alien-shaped snack.

The shortened version of the advert features a generic Christmas jingle as opposed to Lola Young’s cover of “Together In Electric Dreams”, as in the John Lewis advert.

At the end, the tagline reads: “For a Christmas as magical as your first... eat an alien,” as the words “with apologies to John Lewis” fade in at the end.

An Iceland spokesperson said: “We have an incredible range of Christmas foods this year but couldn’t miss this chance to show off one of our most popular exclusives.

“For customers who are looking to change up their Christmas dinner spread, and surprise a few guests, they could always serve up a few Space Raiders potato shapes along with some of our luxury, triple-cooked roast spuds.”

A spokesperson for John Lewis & Partners added: “We’re very flattered that Iceland clearly think our ad is out of this world.”