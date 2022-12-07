Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has allayed concerns that keeping your Christmas tree lights on will push electricity bills even higher during the festive season.

The MoneySavingExpert founder, who frequently shares tips to help people cut down on spending, has been in high demand recently due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Appearing as co-host with Susanna Richards on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (30 November), he reassured the public that, if they are using LED Christmas tree lights, the cost would be minimal even if they had them on for six hours a day.

“Good news,” Lewis told viewers. “As long as you’ve got LED lights, a string of 100 which is a pretty decent amount, if you were to have them on for six hour a day for the month, it would cost around 18 pence.”

However, he cautioned Christmas revellers that they likely will not need their lights on for six hours a day.

“Just in the evening when you’re there [at home], so you can keep that element of Christmas going,” Lewis added.

His comments come after a poll of 2,772 adults who celebrate Christmas found that more than a third (35 per cent) are planning to cut their festive budget by half as the cost of living crisis forces people to tighten their belts.

Nearly half (42 per cent) were worried about gas and electricity bills, while 24 per cent said they were reluctant to get into debt and 39 per cent were trying to be thriftier.

A separate survey, carried out by the Salvation Army, found that two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner.

The energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year alone, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.

Earlier this month, Lewis shared his tips for staying warm this winter without putting the heating on, in order to cut down on energy bills.