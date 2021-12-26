Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media.

It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.

In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail mini dress gifted to her by Versace.

Stateside, stars like Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and the Kardashians documented their merriment through a mix of candid family snaps and professional photoshoots.

Here’s how celebrities spent Christmas in 2021.

Miley Cyrus

The singer spent the holidays with her family. On Christmas Day, Cyrus, 29, posted a photograph of herself holding one of her dogs alongside her family members at home with a Christmas tree pictured in the background.

Also pictured in the group photo was Cyrus’s mother, Tish, and her siblings Brandi, 34, Trace, 32, Braison, 27, and Noah, 21.

Cyrus captioned the post: “Christmas with the Cyrus family. Guess who the only one not stoned is?”

Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star shared a photograph of herself and her family on Instagram for their annual Christmas card.

In the snap, Kardashian, 41, is pictured alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and her younger sister Khloe, 37.

Also captured are Kardashian’s children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Everyone in the photograph was wearing the same all-brown ensemble from Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line, with the children in onesies while Kardashian and her sister wore co-ords.

Kardashian captioned the post simply: “Merry Christmas”.

Lizzo

The musician shared a series of festive photographs on Christmas Day of herself posing nude with various festive items, such as tinsel and ribbon.

In the caption, Lizzo wrote an appreciative note for the past year and looked forward to what lies ahead.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS,” she began. “I pray for the gift of a new year. I’m so glad you’re HERE. You’re healthy, you’re loved. If you are alone right now I’m sending this message directly to you. This too shall pass.

“Maybe you’re alone by choice, I want to say thank you for making a healthy choice for yourself. If you’re with family, cherish them. If you’re having a friendsmas— cherish your chosen family. So much has changed and will continue to, so allow love to be your constant.

“Love for yourself and love for others. Compassion. Patience. I love you very much! Have a happy holiday.”

Elizabeth Hurley

The British actor and model shared a series of photographs of herself on Christmas Day wearing a fuchsia chainmail mini dress designed and given to her by Versace.

In the images, Hurley poses with a tinsel tiara on her head and alongside a cardboard cutout of Liam Neeson.

“Happy Christmas!! Distracted from my #ankleinjury by whom I got in my stocking,” she wrote in the caption in reference to the ankle she recently sprained while filming in the Caribbean.

The Beckhams

The Beckham clan spent the day dressed in formal attire, with Victoria posting a photograph on Instagram with her husband, David, and their four children: Brooklyn, 22. Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

The family posed together in a group photograph with all of the men wearing black suits and ties. Victoria, meanwhile, wore a tight-fitting green gown while Harper wore a navy blue frock.

Victoria captioned the post: “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!”

Nicki Minaj

The rapper posted a set of professional photographs on her Instagram to mark the holidays.

In the snap, Minaj poses next to her husband, Kenny Petty, and their one-year-old son, whose name has been kept private.

The family is pictured posing in front of a dark green curtain in black tie garb, with both Petty and his son wearing black suits while Minaj wears a black cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit.

Naomi Campbell

The British supermodel celebrated her first Christmas Day with her baby daughter.

On Saturday, Campbell, who became a mother in May, shared a photograph of herself alongside family members dressed in matching pyjamas at home while holding her newborn daughter, using a heart emoji in the place of her face to protect her identity.

In the caption, the 51-year-old wrote: “MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLINGS , THIS YEAR ‘s PIC AND LAST , WITH AN ADDITION, BLESSED WTH MY ANGEL , XMAS IS FOR OUR PRECIOUS ANGELS.LOVE TO YOU ALL . GOD IS THE GREATEST. THANK YOU JESUS.”

Dua Lipa

The British singer celebrated Christmas Day with friends and family at home.

On Saturday, Lipa, 26, shared a series of photographs on her story revealing that she had cooked the meal, hosting them at her house.

Lipa posted photographs of various parts of the meal, including turkey, caviar canapes, cauliflower cheese and roast potatoes.

In a post the previous day, Lipa revealed she also celebrated Christmas Eve with friends and family, posting several photos of herself in front a Christmas tree wearing a gold halterneck top.

Kendall Jenner

The model might have been absent from her family’s Christmas card this year, but she still celebrated the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, Jenner shared two photographs of herself wearing a sophisticated black sleeveless gown with a full skirt standing in front of two large Christmas trees while holding a glass of wine.