(Guinness World Records )

Woman nicknamed ‘Nana Baubles’ breaks world record for largest Christmas bauble collection

Sylvia Pope has more than 1,700 ornaments

Olivia Petter
Wednesday 15 December 2021 12:08
Comments

A 79-year-old woman in Wales has broken the world record for having the largest collection of Christmas baubles.

Sylvia Pope, who is from Swansea, has been nicknamed “Nana Baubles” due to her collection, which comprises 1,760 baubles in total.

The collection is spread across Pope’s home, with baubles hanging from various parts of her home, including her ceiling.

The baubles come from across the world and are wide-ranging in terms of colour and style.

“Sylvia spends months hanging the shiny spheres every year, starting in September to ensure the house is merry and bright for Christmas and for fun ‘Find Me’ games with her grandkids,” states the World Guinness Book of Records.

Recommended

“The baubles are an eclectic and classic selection of ornaments from all over the world, lovingly collected on her travels, memorable trips to Harrods and Macy’s in New York and from her local Swansea shops.”

The baubles include a quirky lobster, a hamburger, Big Ben shaped baubles, Disney characters and sentimental baubles made by Pope’s grandkids and friends.

Her favourite is a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee celebration bauble.

“I do love the Queen, I think she is wonderful, and that bauble is very special,” said Pope.

Sylvia Pope

(Sylvia Pope)

Describing her bauble collection, she added: “They are an enjoyment. They are so beautiful and bright. It is exciting to see all the different types you can buy.”

Additionally, a man named Adam Wide, from Hastings, has achieved the Guinness World Records title for the Largest collection of Christmas brooches at 7,929.

Recommended

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records said: "We all need a bit of yuletide cheer right now, and records like these really put a smile on your face.

“Adam and Nana Baubles clearly have an infectious passion for Christmas and have created their own record-breaking winter wonderlands at home. It's wonderful to be able to share their joy of the festive season with the rest of the world."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in