Claudia Oshry cries as she admits to using Ozempic during her podcast

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Claudia Oshry shed tears when she opened up about her year-long Ozempic use on her recent podcast episode.

During her 16 August episode of Patreon’s The Toast podcast, Oshry candidly spoke about how she lost 70 pounds in 12 months. “The reason I’m nervous about sharing [how much weight I’ve lost] is because I’m ashamed of myself that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose,” the podcast host confessed.

The 29-year-old comedian broke down as she continued: “I could cry I’m so mad at myself.”

Oshry explained that she never thought she needed to shed the weight because, according to her, she never thought her body was “that big”. However, she described her former self as “delusional” and admitted it was difficult to view old photographs of herself.

“Now I look back at pictures and see myself through this new lens and it makes me feel sad. I have very mixed emotions,” Oshry remarked. “To be a fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world. [But] I feel like I handled it as good as I could have and I’m proud of the fact I was able to have a full life [before losing weight].”

As Oshry talked with her sister Jackie on the podcast, she condemned some of the negative remarks from celebrities, such as Andy Cohen, who consider the FDA-approved weight loss drug to be “fat-phobic and harmful”.

“I think the way influencers, podcasters, Andy Cohen, the way they talk about it is so fat-phobic and so harmful because it’s created this layer of shame,” Oshry noted. Previously, Cohen joked about how many Real Housewives stars are using Ozempic, while late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and reality star Tamra Judge publicly ridiculed use of it too.

The popular Instagram personality, known by many as @GirlWithNoJob, thought it was dangerous for A-listers to speak about the semaglutide drug when they knew little about it or never used it themselves. “So many people are speaking about Ozempic and fatness from a level of inexperience. There’s so much misinformation and a general lack of understanding of what it’s like to be fat… it’s damaging,” Oshry said.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Just stop eating.’ Like, ‘Oh, I should stop eating? That never occurred to me,’” Oshry continued. “For some people, it’s impossible. The number one cause of obesity is genetics; you’re either predisposed to being fat or you’re not. If you don’t have that gene, you don’t know what it’s like.”

Speaking with Page Six, Oshry emphasised her opinion on public figures being pressured into revealing their medical records and prescription use. She thought the concept was “bizarre” as she opted to disclose the personal details when she wanted.

“I chose to share my health journey in my own time - not because anyone is entitled to know - but in an effort to destigmatise this drug that has somehow become shameful to take,” Oshry proclaimed.

The social media star explained in the recent episode that her Ozempic journey began in September 2022, after she decided to change her living patterns. Her main reason for starting the drug was to improve her overall health so she could have children one day.

“I was a 25-year-old who was out of breath all the time [and] couldn’t sustain my own weight,” the Spritz Society founder expressed. “It changed my f***ing life. I couldn’t have done the weight loss without it. I’ve changed a lot of things in my life, but I don’t think I would have physically or mentally been able to had it not been for Ozempic.”