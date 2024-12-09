How to rescue your garden from storm damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Storm Darragh brought strong gusts to many parts of the country over the weekend, and many over us had to helplessly watch it wreak havoc on our gardens.

Harsh weather conditions can be detrimental to our plants and shrubs, and strong winds can leave a mess of debris on the lawn.

We have spoken to some gardening experts who have shared their top tips for the post-storm clean up…

Assess the damage

“After the storm has stopped, go out and assess the situation,” recommends Luke Dejahang, director and gardening expert at Crown Pavilions. “Check to see if any branches have snapped, plant pots have toppled over, or if any plants are leaning to one side.”

Check your veg patch and any plant pots

“The plants most likely to be damaged during a storm or heavy winds are shallow-rooted plants such as lettuce, spinach, or young shrubs that are light and easily uprooted,” says Dejahang. “Other plants include those in a container or plant pot. Heavy winds can blow over plant pots, leaving roots and soil exposed, making them more vulnerable to wind and frost damage.”

Also, see if the plant pots are draining properly.

“If you have container plants, you should make sure pots are free draining and sitting on pot feet or bricks so as to let water drain away,” advises Nigel Lawton, plant buyer at Dobbies. “Clustering pots together close to walls or trees will help protect plants less tolerant of rainy conditions.”

Clear any debris

“Clear any debris such as broken fences and garden furniture, and retain any organic matter that may have fallen from garden beds,” instructs Dejahang.

Leigh Barnes, garden expert at Jacksons Fencing adds: “Identifying and removing loose or overhanging branches near fencing, windows, and power lines can prevent costly damage during a storm.”

Check for mould or rust

“Damp cushions or pooled water can lead to mould and rust, so it’s a good idea to let it all air out properly,” recommends Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle. “If you spot rust on metal furniture, treat it quickly with a rust remover and consider adding a protective coating.

“For mould, a simple solution of water and vinegar usually sorts it out.”

Prune any dead plants

“If you spot broken branches or snapped stems, then it’s a good idea to prune the dead or diseased limbs with a sharp tool to redirect energy to grow healthily,” advises Dejahang.

Improve water drainage

“A good way to improve drainage is to start winter digging,” suggests Dejahang. “This is a practice where you dig up and turn over the soil. This helps loosen compacted soil, introduces air, and makes it easier for plant roots to absorb nutrients and water in the spring.

“Another way to improve drainage is to aerate the soil by using a pitchfork to spike holes in the soil to improve airflow and allow water to drain faster.”

Check to see what areas have been flooded

“Make note of any beds, borders or areas of the garden that have flooded and need replanting when spring comes round again,” explains Lawton.

Plant some water-loving varieties

“If your garden is susceptible to heavy rainfall, consider varieties that can tolerate these conditions well,” advises Lawton. “Plants such as hydrangea, geranium and primrose can all withstand heavy rain, and shrubs like Cornus sanguinea will also grow well in damp soil.”