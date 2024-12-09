Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carly Teller, the wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, has opened up about her experience during the Ohio team’s most recent game.

In a recent X/Twitter post shared after the Browns played against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (December 8), Carly called out the Steelers fan base and revealed how she was treated during the game.

“The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls,” her post read. “I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior.”

Many people in the comments section agreed with Teller that some fans take their love for their favorite team a bit too far.

“Sorry, you had to deal with these savages, Carly. I know you repped our city and team with class. It’s a shame you had to be exposed to such horrible people while simply cheering on your man. Us browns fans will always have your back,” one comment read.

open image in gallery Carly Teller, the wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller, calls out Pittsburgh Steelers fans’ behavior at recent game ( Instagram / @carlywhitingteller )

Another commenter agreed, writing: “That is classless. It’s a rivalry. You can chant at the opposing player/team. Browns fans do it too, but it stays on the field. That is disgusting to behave like that to players’ family members. Families are off limits.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, Carly further detailed the incident in text over a selfie with her friend.

“When you’re just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at you and the entire team,” the text read.

However, the NFL player’s wife seemed to brush off the events of the game shortly after. She posted a follow-up message on X/Twitter, which read: “Anyway… back to my bubble in Cleveland to work on my little Christmas cards!”

open image in gallery Wyatt Teller responds to his wife’s comments by saying as long as there’s no physical altercation, fans can say ‘whatever’ they want ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, the Browns lost against the Steelers with a final score of 14 to 27. In a press conference, Wyatt addressed his wife’s social media comments about the “hostile environment” at NFL games.

“So long as they don’t put their hands on a woman or crazy expose themselves or spit on my wife, you can say whatever you want,” he said. “You have to understand when you’re in a hostile environment, like, that’s what you’re going to get.”

Wyatt clarified that the rivalry between the Steelers and the Browns dates back for years, though some fans end up taking it to the extreme.

“I pray our fans are a little better, but I know the Dawg Pound can get a little rowdy,” he noted. “I’m not naive to the fact that this rivalry goes so far back. You’ve got to understand it’s hostile out there.”

Following the team’s loss, the Browns were ultimately eliminated from receiving a spot in the NFL playoffs. The team will be facing off against reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday, December 15.