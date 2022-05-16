Coast Guard rescues dog swimming across a lagoon in North Carolina

A United States Coast Guard Station has revealed that they found a dog swimming in a lagoon in North Carolina and brought her back to her rightful owners.

In a recent Facebook post, Coast Guard officials based in Hatteras, North Carolina detailed how they found a dog, Myla, in the Pamlico Sound on 14 May. At the time, the crew was conducting Law Enforcement missions, before getting a call about a boat that had “lost their dog overboard”.

Shortly after that call, lookouts at the North Carolina based Coast Guard Station saw Myla swimming nearby.

“[They] spotted movement on the calm waters and upon closer inspection saw a dog swimming towards the boat,” the post reads. “The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board.”

According to the Facebook post, Myla was properly examined before being returned to her owners.

“After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners,” the caption continued. “We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!”

The Facebook page also shared a video of the incident, where Myla could be seen swimming towards the boat, right before two guards lifted her aboard. In two photos, she was being examined by three Coast Guard members.

In the comments, Facebook users applauded the Coast Guard for rescuing Myla and bringing her back safely to her family.

“Thank you gentlemen for your service and for saving Myla!” one wrote. “I know her family is breathing a huge sigh of relief and is grateful for your efforts!!”

“God bless you guys for saving this precious pup,” another said. “You all are angels!!”

A third person wrote: “Y’all rock. We are so fortunate to have such dedication personnel stationed here on the Outer Banks.”