Cole and Dylan Sprouse are most well-known for their time spent on Disney Channel, where they starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off, titled The Suite Life on Deck.

One of these episodes, which aired in 2009, features the twins attempting to eat at a restaurant named Chef Gigi’s in Rome, but the establishment is so popular that they are not able to get a table until 16 November 2023. “But that’s in 15 years,” Cole’s character named Cody exclaims in the episode. “What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?” Dylan’s character Zack replied.

The two end up getting jobs at the restaurant to attempt to get a free meal, but Cody ends up getting fired, leaving Zack to eat the prepared dinner. People are now taking to the internet, and even messaging the twins themselves, to remind them of the booked reservation.

This week, on Thursday 16 November, Dylan took to his Instagram Stories to show off how many people had messaged him about the fictional reservation. The photo featured Dylan looking overwhelmed with his hand held up against his head surrounded by quotes that read, “Your table is ready” and “It’s time for your reservation.”

Cole posted something similar on his own Instagram Story, as he posted a screen-recording of his Instagram direct messages, where fans were once again joking that his “table is ready.”

The joke continued as Disney Channel went on to make an Instagram post. The network captioned the post, “The reservation we’ve been waiting 15 years for is almost here…” Disney used a photo of a text conversation where it appeared to look like a confirmation for the reservation.

“Please reply ‘1’ to confirm your booking or ‘9’ to cancel,” the text read. There was a reply to the text that read “1” and the restaurant confirmed that the table was for two at 7.30pm.

Chef Gigi herself also decided to join in on the fun, as she went on to create a TikTok about the reservation. “Boys, you’re back,” she says in the video dressed up in the same chef’s outfit she was wearing in the episode. “Your table is ready. Follow me!”

Since posting her video, it has received over six million views, with many comments from people remembering the reservation. “The fact that the entire internet has come together in acknowledging 15 years has passed is astonishing and I love it! Thank you Chef Gigi!” one comment read on the TikTok.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “The fact that Chef Gigi started TikTok today to let the boys know their reservation is ready!”

Other commenters were highlighting the nostalgia from the post, as the children who likely watched the episode when it first aired are adults now. “It’s sad because I remember watching this episode as a kid! And thinking how INSANE that date sounded. Now it’s here???” one commenter pointed out.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I was little,” another comment began. “It’s iconic. Chef G, I made sure to have Italian tonight. I feel so old. It’s already been 15 years.”