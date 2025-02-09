Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Firth’s ex-wife Livia Giuggioli has given a glimpse into her relationship with the Oscar-winner six years after their divorce.

Livia, an eco-activist, was 25 when she met Firth while working as a production assistant on the set of the 1996 BBC miniseries Nostromo. They married the following year and had two sons; Luca, 24 and Matteo, 22. The couple split briefly in 2015 but announced their permanent separation in December 2019, after 22 years of marriage.

Despite many years apart, Livia has revealed in a new interview that the pair remain “very, very close friends” and that they spent Christmas together in Italy with their family and Livia’s new partner of two-and-a-half years, Callum Grieve, a Scottish climate activist.

She told The Sunday Times that she watches all of Firth’s films and that their relationship is “very healthy”, which she is “incredibly proud of... We’re very, very close. We love each other.”

“We’re like this huge crazy family now,” she said.

Asked whether she missed the glamour of Hollywood red carpets and film premieres, she said she didn’t “want to be part of that circus” anymore.

“Colin is very private, so we always separated public life from our life,” she said. “When you take that approach, you become like an avatar. You go there, you do it, you call your mum to say you saw George Clooney… but your real life has nothing to do with that. So when you don’t have it any more, it’s actually much nicer, because it was never you in the first place.”

Livia also credited her marriage to Firth for giving her the platform to launch her own business, Eco-Age, a luxury sustainability consultancy.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for Chopard )

“If I wasn’t Colin Firth’s wife, I could never have done what I did with Eco-Age,” she said.

“I could only do it because I was Colin’s wife. If you use that attention in the right way, it’s fantastic. If you don’t use it in the right way, it’s almost dystopian, because you’re getting attention but you’re not using it.”

Livia’s company recently went into liquidation after it fell victim to what she called a “very sophisticated crime which happened in various stages”, beginning with a cyberattack two years ago.

However, she now runs a sustainable farm in Città della Pieve, on the border of Umbria and Tuscany, with her two brothers.

Livia revealed that she decided to move back to the family’s holiday home Umbria after her split from Firth due to her connection to the location.

open image in gallery Firth has been in a relationship with TV writer Maggie Cohn since 2022 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

“We always came here for holidays, the kids grew up here,” Livia told the publication. “I just thought, ‘Why am I going back to London?’ Città della Pieve was our holiday home and then it became my home.”

Firth has been in a relationship with TV writer Maggie Cohn since 2022, after meeting on the set of the drama series, The Staircase.